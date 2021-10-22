SC State faces test in Hornets

If familiarity breeds contempt, South Carolina State and Delaware State must hate each other.
For the third time in seven months, the South Carolina State football team will face Delaware State. SC State defeated the Hornets twice in the spring, but head coach Buddy Pough knows that’s not a precursor of things to come.
“It’s not like we’re going in thinking we’re going to beat the heck out of them,” Pough said Thursday at the Orangeburg Touchdown Club. “We have our work cut out for us.”
Delaware State features the second-best rushing offense in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. Freshman back Sy’veon Wilkerson leads the conference with 529 yards rushing and seven touchdowns. He has rushed for over 100 yards in each of his last two games.
“I don’t have to talk about Wilkerson to our guys,” Pough said during his Monday press conference. “We barely tackled him when we faced (Delaware) in the spring. He ran up one side and down the other on our defense.”
Wilkerson did not play against the Bulldogs in March, but rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown in April’s contest.
Delaware State’s defense is allowing 319 yards per game, tops in the MEAC.
“We feel like we’re coming together offensively,” Pough said. “Last week against Morgan State our offensive line was in shambles. We were missing a starter, and the back-up went down three plays in to the game.”
With a patch-work line, South Carolina State struggled to run the football. Pough said he expects those injured linemen to be back this week against the Hornets.
“Having those guys back will make all the difference in the world,” Pough said. “They are one of the most important position groups on the team.”
The Bulldogs hope to have Kendrell Flowers back Saturday after he missed the second half of the Morgan State game due to concussion protocol. Pough said Jacory Benson is back and freshman Tykese Walker of Gilbert may see some action.
“Guys are starting to move up the depth chart,” Pough said. “It’s the next man up. We have to find a way to that running game going.”
After Saturday’s win, Pough said the defense won the game for the Bulldogs thanks to seven turnovers and a blocked field goal return for touchdown.
The defense will be tested this week by dual-threat quarterback Jarod Lewis. The sophomore has thrown for 431 yards and eight touchdowns, but only one interception. His top two receivers are Trey Gross and Bizzet Woodley.
“(Gross) is a stud who hit us for a couple touchdowns the last time we played them,” Pough said. “Woodley is another big kid, reminds me of Shaq (Davis). They have enough weapons around the quarterback that you can’t just gang up on them and take the QB run game away.”