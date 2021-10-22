SC State faces test in Hornets

If familiarity breeds contempt, South Carolina State and Delaware State must hate each other.

For the third time in seven months, the South Carolina State football team will face Delaware State. SC State defeated the Hornets twice in the spring, but head coach Buddy Pough knows that’s not a precursor of things to come.

“It’s not like we’re going in thinking we’re going to beat the heck out of them,” Pough said Thursday at the Orangeburg Touchdown Club. “We have our work cut out for us.”

Delaware State features the second-best rushing offense in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. Freshman back Sy’veon Wilkerson leads the conference with 529 yards rushing and seven touchdowns. He has rushed for over 100 yards in each of his last two games.

“I don’t have to talk about Wilkerson to our guys,” Pough said during his Monday press conference. “We barely tackled him when we faced (Delaware) in the spring. He ran up one side and down the other on our defense.”

Wilkerson did not play against the Bulldogs in March, but rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown in April’s contest.

Delaware State’s defense is allowing 319 yards per game, tops in the MEAC.