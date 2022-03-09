SC STATE BASKETBALL: 'New season' for Madlock's Bulldogs

South Carolina State has dropped three straight games as the Bulldogs enter the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament Thursday against Morgan State.

“We’ve had some good practices and are excited about playing,” SC State head coach Tony Madlock said. “Playing the top three teams (Norfolk State, Howard and NC Central) is a tough way to end the year.”

SC State finished the regular season 15-15 and 7-7 in MEAC play. The Bulldogs are the conference’s fifth seed and will open the tournament Thursday against the four seed Morgan State.

“It’s a new season,” Madlock said. “(Morgan State) is a scrappy team that likes to play small ball. We have to do a better job of rebounding, getting in transition and making shots if we want to find a way to win.”

The Bulldogs dropped both of their matchups to Morgan State during the regular season, including an 88-81 overtime loss in Orangeburg. Trevor Moore led the Bears in scoring with 19 points in the first win and 17 points in the second win.

SC State is averaging 61 points per game in its last three losses. Madlock stressed a need to score if the Bulldogs are to have success in the tournament.

“We need guys like Rahsaan Edwards and Omar Croskey to start making shots,” Madlock said.

Edwards had seven points against Norfolk State and five points against Howard before scoring 13 in the season-finale against NC Central.

TJ Madlock averaged over 17 points per game over the final three contests to lead the Bulldogs.

The SC State women’s team enters the tournament as the sixth seed and will face three seed Morgan State Thursday. The Lady Bears defeated SC State both times during the regular season.

The Lady Bulldogs ended the season on a three-game losing streak, are 4-24 on the year and 4-10 in conference play. Their last win came Feb. 21 at home against Delaware State.

Nicole Gwynn leads the Lady Bulldogs with nearly 12 points per game while Trinity Klock is averaging nearly 10 points and seven rebounds per game.

The MEAC tournament is taking place at the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Va. The Lady Bulldogs are scheduled to face Morgan State Thursday at 2 p.m. with the men’s game following at 6 p.m.

