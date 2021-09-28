SC STATE BASKETBALL: New coach and new style of play

One of the new faces on the roster will be graduate transfer Deaquan Williams. While playing with Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, Williams was the CIAA Defensive Player of the Year and a BOXTOROW Second-Team All-American.

“(Deaquan) is a tough, hard-nosed player that does things the right way,” Madlock said.

Edwards said it has been a process making the transition to SCSU.

“I’m just taking it a day at a time,” Edwards said. “We’re not rushing into anything, we’re taking our time to gel as a team. Everybody trusts the process even with the young guys on the team.”

One of those young guys is freshman T.J. Madlock, who decided to sign with South Carolina State when his father took the head-coaching job. Madlock led his high school team to a state championship a year ago and was ranked the No. 11 prospect in the state of Tennessee by 24/7 Sports.

“I’m a defender,” T.J. Madlock said. “We’re big on defense, we want to be the best defenders in the conference. This offseason it was all about lifting, trying to get bigger, stronger and quicker. We focused a lot on conditioning because we want to play fast.”