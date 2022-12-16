SC STATE BASKETBALL: Martin wants more energy from team

After opening the season with 11-consecutive road games, South Carolina State men’s basketball played its home opener Tuesday against UNC-Asheville.

Asheville sent SC State to 1-11 on the season after a 94-84 victory. SC State head coach Erik Martin was left wondering what happened to his team.

“We had no energy,” Martin said following the loss. “I’m scratching my head, trying to understand. We’ve been on the road for 11 games, I thought (the team) would jacked out of their minds.”

The Bulldogs were able to grab an early lead, but quickly fell behind due to the strong shooting of Asheville’s Tajion Green.

Green finished six-of-six from behind the three-point line in the first half, and led all scorers with 20 points. SC State also suffered an early injury when guard DaJuan Bates collapsed to floor grabbing his ankle. He would be carried off the court and taken to the locker room to be looked at.

“Injuries are a part of the game,” Martin said. “But, DJ was the only one scoring for us, so that might have slowed down the offense. No one is going to feel sorry for us, it’s a next man up mentality. If you get an opportunity (to play), take advantage.”

Bates had six of the Bulldogs 16 points in the first six minutes of the contest. After Bates left the floor, SC State went over three minutes without scoring a point. Asheville was able to build a 20-point first half lead.

“I was disappointed in our effort in the first half,” Martin said. “I thought we played a little better in the second half, but you spot a team 20 points, good luck coming back.”

SC State was able to cut Asheville’s lead to seven with 14:00 minutes left in the game.

“We cut the lead, but they made a few shots and it started to snowball again,” Martin said. “Right now, we need to re-group and get prepared to face a good Samford team on Saturday.”

The Bulldogs practiced Thursday and Friday and will face Samford at home beginning at 3 p.m. Samford won its first six games of the season, but enter Orangeburg on a five-game losing streak.

“I’m a firm believer in the guys that have energy will play, and those that don’t…won’t,” Martin said. “If they do get in the game, it will to spell the guys that are playing with energy. Our guys have to learn that it’s not a right to play basketball, it’s a privilege. I think, a lot of times they guys have so many people around them telling them how good they are that they forget about the 12 other guys on the team are pretty good too. They forget about competing.”

Samford features five players currently averaging double figures in scoring led by Ques Glover who is averaging nearly 14 point per game. They average nearly 40 rebounds a game, and have out-rebounded opponents by nearly five per game.