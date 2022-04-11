SC STATE BASKETBALL: Madlock leaving Bulldogs for ASU

Alabama State University Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Jason Cable has named Tony Madlock the new head men's basketball coach for the Hornets. Madlock comes to Alabama State after spending a year as the head coach at South Carolina State.

"I want to thank the search committee for their due diligence throughout the process and we are excited to announce coach Madlock as our new head men's basketball coach," Cable said. "He comes to Montgomery with a wealth of experience as a high-level recruiter and as a head coach that oversaw one of the biggest turnarounds in Division I basketball this year. Tony is a high-character guy that believes in the total development of the student-athlete, and his passion for the game is unmatched."

Madlock comes to Alabama State after a year at South Carolina State in which his team finished 15-16 overall and 7-7 in the MEAC, falling to Morgan State in the conference tournament. The Bulldogs recorded non-conference victories over South Florida, High Point, Tennessee State, The Citadel and Charleston Southern. They averaged 71.8 points per game last season while shooting 39.3 percent from the floor, while also leading the nation in offensive rebounds per game (15.23). They also finished third in the country in total rebounds per game at 41.81, trailing only Buffalo and Gonzaga.

Madlock was named as a finalist for the Joe B. Hall Award, given to college basketball's top first-year coach after leading South Carolina State to its highest win total since 2015-16. The 15 wins by South Carolina State is the highest total in five seasons, with he and his son – TJ – leading the Bulldogs to one of the top turnarounds in the NCAA with 14 more wins than the program had all of 2020-21.

"I want to thank the search committee, President Ross and Dr. Cable for the opportunity to become part of the Alabama State family," Madlock said. "There is a lot of tradition at Alabama State in the men's basketball program, and in the community and the city of Montgomery. I am excited about the challenge of being at Alabama State, and excited about everything we have going for us with facilities, resources, and the city of Montgomery. We have a chance to have something special with the men's basketball program and I can't wait to get started."

Alabama State will officially introduce Madlock at a press conference on Tuesday.

