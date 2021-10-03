SC State alumni happy to see Bulldogs back on home field

Greenville resident Rudolph “Rudy” Simmons had just the right words for what happened on the South Carolina State University campus Saturday.

With grills fired up and drums of the Marching 101 echoing from Oliver C. Dawson stadium, Simmons was among the alumni and S.C. State fans who tailgated for the Bulldogs’ first fall home game since the COVID-19 pandemic upended sporting events around the country.

“You know we missed all of last year – the fall of last year -- so we couldn’t wait to get back to Orangeburg,” said Simmons, who graduated from S.C. State in 1978 with a degree in engineering technology. “Tailgating is just one part of it, because I came here for the game.

“It’s like coming back home. This is like a prehomecoming,” he said. “I bleed garnet and blue. I just love the school.”

Simmons, who is retired after working at BMW Manufacturing for 25 years, was joined under a tailgating tent by 1999 graduate Kimberley Whitaker of Moncks Corner, who teaches fourth and fifth grades at St. Stephen Elementary School.

“It’s always good to be in Bulldog Country,” Whitaker said. “It always feels like home, even though it’s a bit of a different atmosphere. We are excited to be here. We are excited to come home.”