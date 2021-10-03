SC State alumni happy to see Bulldogs back on home field

Greenville resident Rudolph “Rudy” Simmons had just the right words for what happened on the South Carolina State University campus Saturday.
With grills fired up and drums of the Marching 101 echoing from Oliver C. Dawson stadium, Simmons was among the alumni and S.C. State fans who tailgated for the Bulldogs’ first fall home game since the COVID-19 pandemic upended sporting events around the country.
“You know we missed all of last year – the fall of last year -- so we couldn’t wait to get back to Orangeburg,” said Simmons, who graduated from S.C. State in 1978 with a degree in engineering technology. “Tailgating is just one part of it, because I came here for the game.
“It’s like coming back home. This is like a prehomecoming,” he said. “I bleed garnet and blue. I just love the school.”
Simmons, who is retired after working at BMW Manufacturing for 25 years, was joined under a tailgating tent by 1999 graduate Kimberley Whitaker of Moncks Corner, who teaches fourth and fifth grades at St. Stephen Elementary School.
“It’s always good to be in Bulldog Country,” Whitaker said. “It always feels like home, even though it’s a bit of a different atmosphere. We are excited to be here. We are excited to come home.”
Although Whitaker missed being able to attend games in fall 2020, she stayed connected to her alma mater as an active member of the Berkeley County Alumni Association.
“Here I always had a chance to be myself and be accepted for who I am,” she said of her love for S.C. State. “Being a part of an HBCU, you have a strong connection to your culture, you have a strong connection to family, and here at South Carolina State University you always feel like you’re a part of the family.”
Likewise, Carolyn Simons Williams kept true to her school by way of virtual events with her fellow members of the class of 1973. Her love for S.C. State meant a family trip to campus on Saturday.
“My sister was here, and I wanted to come where she was,” she said of her reasons of choosing S.C. State for her education. “When I got here, I learned a lot. It was my first time being independent, and I learned about school, and I learned about myself.”
The Bulldog alumni were treated to S.C. State’s first win of the season, as the team held on to defeat the Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats 42-35.