GREENVILLE — The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame has opened online voting for their Class of 2023, with nominees including players from Orangeburg and South Carolina State University.

Donnie Abraham (East Tennessee) and Woody Dantzler (Clemson), both of Orangeburg are nominees, along with South Carolina State University’s Barney Chavous (Aiken), Chartric Darby (North) and Marion Motley (Legacy).

Woody Dantzler As a senior, Woody Dantzler became the first player in NCAA history to rush for over 1,000 yards and pass for over 2,000 in the same season.

This year’s ballot consists of 76 nominees of players, administrators and coaches, including 15 Legacy nominees. A Legacy nominee honors those that are considered outside of the modern era and/or have passed away.

Each man was either born, grew up (or played) in South Carolina, coached at one of the collegiate football programs in the state, or has had a positive and significant impact on the game in South Carolina. The Class of 2023 nomination list represents a SCFHOF record nine South Carolina college football programs.

Former O-W, NFL star Abraham excelling as prep coach Former Orangeburg-Wilkinson star Donnie Abraham works with his Gibbs High School team in 2010.

Voting is done online at scfootballhof.org and is open to everyone for free. The first-round voting period (now through Nov. 13) provides SCFHOF supporting members, football fans and media outlets an opportunity to vote for up to four modern-era nominees and one legacy nominee either from the ballot that has been provided or a “write-in” for the Class of 2023. The final round of voting will follow shortly after featuring the top names from the Nomination Round vote. The Class of 2023 will be enshrined at the organization’s Eleventh Annual Enshrinement Ceremony in April 2024.

Class of 2023 nominees

South Carolina natives who played college football outside of South Carolina: Donnie Abraham (Orangeburg), Courtney Brown (Charleston), Troy Brown (Barnwell), Derrick Burgess (Lake City), Jeff Burris (Rock Hill), Marion Campbell (Legacy/Chester), Dexter Coakley (Mt. Pleasant), Ben Coates (Greenwood), Jim David (Legacy/Florence), Justin Durant (Florence), Shaun Ellis (Anderson), Bobby Engram (Camden), Rickey Foggie (Laurens), Joe Hamilton (Alvin), Albert Haynesworth (Hartsville), Vonnie Holliday (Camden), Chris Hope (Rock Hill), Brad Hopkins (Columbia), Bob Jeter (Legacy/Union), Jimmy Orr (Legacy/Seneca), Tony Rice (Greenwood/Woodruff), Jake Scott (Greenwood) Clyde Simmons, Jr. (Lane), Bill Thompson (Greenville), Lawrence Timmons (Florence), George Webster (Legacy/Anderson), Roddy White (James Island), and Jim Youngblood (Jonesville)

Marion Motley Marion Motley, one of four legacy members, played a year at South Carolina State in 1939. In 1968 he was the second African-American player vo…

Allen University: Sam Davis (Legacy)

The Citadel: Jack Douglas (Irmo), Stump Mitchell, and Brian Ruff

Clemson University: Terry Allen, Jeff Bryant, Brentson Buckner, Jerry Butler (Ware Shoals), Fred Cone (Legacy), Woody Dantzler (Orangeburg), Dexter Davis (Sumter), Rod Gardner, Dexter McCleon, Ed McDaniel (Batesburg-Leesville), Trevor Pryce, Jim Riggs, Anthony Simmons (Spartanburg), CJ Spiller, Jim Stuckey (Cayce), Perry Tuttle, and Donnell Woolford

Coastal Carolina University: Mike Tolbert

Furman University: Robbie Caldwell (Pageland), Bobby Johnson (Furman HC/Clemson/Columbia), and Jimmy Satterfield (Furman HC/Legacy/USC/Lancaster)

Barney Chavous 2004: T.W. Josey High School Head Football Coach and Athletics Director Barney Chavous

Presbyterian College: Bob Waters (Legacy)

South Carolina State University: Barney Chavous (Aiken), Chartric Darby (North), and Marion Motley (Legacy)

University of South Carolina: Tom Addison (Legacy/Lancaster), Robert Brooks (Greenwood), Sheldon Brown (Lancaster), Jim Carlen (Legacy/Gamecock HC), Larry Craig (Legacy/Six Mile), Mark D’Antonio, Todd Ellis, Harold Green (Ladson), Lou Holtz (Gamecock HC), Johnathan Joseph (Rock Hill), Marcus Lattimore (Duncan), Corey Miller (Pageland), Mike McGee (Gamecock AD), Sidney Rice (Gaffney), Connor Shaw, Duce Staley (W. Columbia), and Travelle Wharton (Fountain Inn)

Wofford College: Shawn Graves (Marion)

The SCFHOF is a 501©(3) “For Impact” organization whose mission is to honor South Carolina football legends and help lead South Carolina students to the top 10 states in the country for college and career readiness by Dec. 31, 2030.