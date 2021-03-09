S.C. STATE FOOTBALL: Pough says objective is getting better

“I don’t know exactly how he does that, if he’s going to be inducted at the same time (as we play),” Pough said.

Pough laughingly said, “We’re going to give him a good induction present when he gets down here. But congratulations, Coach Milstead.

“We’re going to get back on the winning track this week against Delaware State. It won’t be easy. Those guys are ready to play. They’ve won a game already. They beat Howard at Howard a couple of weeks ago, 17-10,” Pough said.

The Bulldogs will face the Hornets again on April 17 in Delaware to close out the season.

Overall, Pough said this four-game spring season will give the team and his staff new possibilities in the areas of growth and development of players.

“We’ve got a bunch of freshmen. We played four or five freshmen for the majority of the game last weekend. We played three guys on defense and a guy or two on offense. It was an opportunity for us to start developing our young talent,” Pough said