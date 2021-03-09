S.C. STATE FOOTBALL: Pough says objective is getting better

Buddy Pough and the South Carolina State Bulldogs are ready to right their wrongs while preparing for their next game of the season.
The Bulldogs opened their season last week with a loss to the Alabama A&M Bulldogs, 31-7.
“It was not pretty,” Pough said. “Those guys got after us, and at this point, we’re only about the task of seeing what we can do to get better,” Pough said.
Pough on Tuesday assessed his team’s performance and identified areas for improvement on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.
Pough said the offense has to protect better.
“Our passer got beat up pretty badly early in the game. We didn’t protect him very well, so we didn’t get much time to throw the ball,” Pough said.
“We’ve got to do a better job of throwing the football in general. We’ve got to mix it up better. We did find a couple of running backs in this deal,” Pough said.
The Bulldog running backs rushed for 167 yards and scored the team’s lone touchdown. Leading the running backs was redshirt freshman Kendrell Flowers with 115 yards on 13 carries.
“I was not really all that sure that the Kendrell Flowers guy that rushed for a little over a hundred yards Saturday was what he was until then. And then Alex James, who’s also a graduate transfer, was also, I thought, pretty good.
“I think that as a whole, we’ve identified who can best be in some of the spots that we’ve got available, in particular, the offensive line and running back area,” Pough said.
Improvements to the offensive line’s play will result in better quarterback play, Pough said.
Pough said the defense’s performance was affected by the offense’s inability to stay on the field.
“It was one of those kind of deals if we played a little bit better on offense, and we had at least controlled the football a little bit better, the time of possession would have saved our defense some valuable time on the field,” Pough said.
“They wouldn’t have had so many reps in the first half. I thought they kind of ran out of juice and at that point they were able to take advantage of that at the very end,” Pough said.
The Bulldogs' next game will also be at Oliver C. Dawson Field on Willie E. Jeffries field. Saturday’s 1:30 p.m. contest will pit the Bulldogs against a familiar opponent, the Delaware State Hornets. The Hornets (1-0) will be the only Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opponent the Bulldogs will play in the spring season.
Pough sang the praises of Hornets head coach Rod Milstead, who will be inducted into the MEAC Hall of Fame this Saturday.
“I don’t know exactly how he does that, if he’s going to be inducted at the same time (as we play),” Pough said.
Pough laughingly said, “We’re going to give him a good induction present when he gets down here. But congratulations, Coach Milstead.
“We’re going to get back on the winning track this week against Delaware State. It won’t be easy. Those guys are ready to play. They’ve won a game already. They beat Howard at Howard a couple of weeks ago, 17-10,” Pough said.
The Bulldogs will face the Hornets again on April 17 in Delaware to close out the season.
Overall, Pough said this four-game spring season will give the team and his staff new possibilities in the areas of growth and development of players.
“We’ve got a bunch of freshmen. We played four or five freshmen for the majority of the game last weekend. We played three guys on defense and a guy or two on offense. It was an opportunity for us to start developing our young talent,” Pough said
“From there, we think that we can get ourselves ready to play in the fall. Any time you play in the spring, like this, it gives you a little bit better measure of where you’re at than where you would have been able to measure if we had been scrimmaging against ourselves,” Pough said.
The spring schedule will provide game film against opponents, instead of the usual team scrimmage footage that coaches use in evaluating players before the fall season begins.
“We’re happy to be playing against some outside opponents because it just gives us so much better competition than playing against yourself.”
This story includes reports from T&D Staff Writer Bradley Harris and S.C. State Sports Information Director Kendrick Lewis.