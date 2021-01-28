S.C. STATE FOOTBALL: Pough focus is getting to the games

The Bulldogs will have two bye weeks in March and a few open weeks before the April 17 conference championship, meaning S.C. State could add a non-conference game to the schedule.

Pough said the addition of a game is a possibility, noting that in-state schools will be the preferred opponents.

The importance of remaining healthy is more important now than ever, Pough said.

“The key for us is to get through the preseason, get through the pandemic, to actually get to that first game pretty healthy and virus-free,” Pough said.

Pough said the threat of the virus and the impact a positive test could have on the program and the season have resonated with the team.

“As this thing has gone as long as it has, have gotten to the point to where they understand the seriousness of it all,” Pough said.

“We’ve had now enough different kinds of situations that have arisen that we know that we’ve got to be really, really careful. And they know that this season could easily fall apart. Our fall, for all practical purposes, fell apart on us because of a number of positive tests. We had somewhere in the 18-20 range over a couple-three-weeks period of guys coming up positive,” Pough said.