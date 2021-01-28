S.C. STATE FOOTBALL: Pough focus is getting to the games

The South Carolina State Bulldogs are less than a month away from their first game of the football season.
Yes, football ... in the spring … at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium. The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opted for a spring season, with divisional schedules, due to teams opting out of playing in the fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.
S.C. State will host Norfolk State on Feb. 20, travel to Greensboro, N.C. to face North Carolina A&T on Feb. 27, travel to Norfolk State on March 20, before concluding the season at home against North Carolina A&T.
S.C. State will compete as a member of the Southern Division.
The Northern and Southern division teams with the best records will compete in the conference championship game to determine which team will represent the MEAC in the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.
During a MEAC media conference on Thursday, Pough said his team is excited to be back in Orangeburg.
“Our guys have been enthusiastic with practicing, getting back together since arriving back on campus a couple of weeks back,” Pough said.
“We’ve missed just the general camaraderie, just being together. We’ve had psychologists and different kinds of mental health specialists on staff in ways that we’ve never had before. It’s been kind of the norm around the country that young folk have struggled with isolation and quarantines, and just not being together,” Pough said.
The Bulldogs will have two bye weeks in March and a few open weeks before the April 17 conference championship, meaning S.C. State could add a non-conference game to the schedule.
Pough said the addition of a game is a possibility, noting that in-state schools will be the preferred opponents.
The importance of remaining healthy is more important now than ever, Pough said.
“The key for us is to get through the preseason, get through the pandemic, to actually get to that first game pretty healthy and virus-free,” Pough said.
Pough said the threat of the virus and the impact a positive test could have on the program and the season have resonated with the team.
“As this thing has gone as long as it has, have gotten to the point to where they understand the seriousness of it all,” Pough said.
“We’ve had now enough different kinds of situations that have arisen that we know that we’ve got to be really, really careful. And they know that this season could easily fall apart. Our fall, for all practical purposes, fell apart on us because of a number of positive tests. We had somewhere in the 18-20 range over a couple-three-weeks period of guys coming up positive,” Pough said.
Pough said the team’s leadership council has shown maturity and helped lead during the pandemic.
“I think they’ve got to the point now where it's matured us a bunch,” Pough said.
Pough also took time to speak on the former Bulldogs now in the NFL, including Antonio Hamilton and Alex Brown who play for the Kansas City Chiefs.
“We take a lot of pride in the fact that we’ve gotten guys to have success at the next level. We feel like it’s a direct reflection on how we do things here. It obviously translates well to the next level. We like to think that we’ve got some others here that can be successful that way,” Pough said.
