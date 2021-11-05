S.C. STATE FOOTBALL: Pough, Bulldogs expect Bison to be tough

South Carolina State head football coach Buddy Pough said his team is preparing for the worst as the Bulldogs get ready to face Howard Saturday.

"We expect a tough game," Pough said Thursday after a meeting of the Orangeburg Touchdown Club. "But, it's better for us to go in expecting a close game, and hopefully not have it be so close, rather than thinking it will be a blowout and not being prepared at the end."

Pough said he and his team could use a game where they are not biting their nails in the final seconds. The Bulldogs are coming off wins over Delaware State and North Carolina Central, but won those games by a combined nine points.

Against Howard, Pough said he expects quarterback Corey Fields to have a big game.

"He's starting to have some good moments," Pough said of Fields. "But, we have to string some of those moments together."

The last time Fields and the Bulldogs faced Howard the quarterback threw for 333 yards and seven touchdowns. Fields said he remembers it being just about a perfect game.

"It seemed like every pass was connecting," Fields said of the 62-21 victory. "The receivers were making plays, the offensive line was blocking well. I hope for another breakout game, but I'm just focused on winning."