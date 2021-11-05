S.C. STATE FOOTBALL: Pough, Bulldogs expect Bison to be tough

South Carolina State head football coach Buddy Pough said his team is preparing for the worst as the Bulldogs get ready to face Howard Saturday.
"We expect a tough game," Pough said Thursday after a meeting of the Orangeburg Touchdown Club. "But, it's better for us to go in expecting a close game, and hopefully not have it be so close, rather than thinking it will be a blowout and not being prepared at the end."
Pough said he and his team could use a game where they are not biting their nails in the final seconds. The Bulldogs are coming off wins over Delaware State and North Carolina Central, but won those games by a combined nine points.
Against Howard, Pough said he expects quarterback Corey Fields to have a big game.
"He's starting to have some good moments," Pough said of Fields. "But, we have to string some of those moments together."
The last time Fields and the Bulldogs faced Howard the quarterback threw for 333 yards and seven touchdowns. Fields said he remembers it being just about a perfect game.
"It seemed like every pass was connecting," Fields said of the 62-21 victory. "The receivers were making plays, the offensive line was blocking well. I hope for another breakout game, but I'm just focused on winning."
Fields has been the epitome of 'game manager' over the last two weeks. His numbers are not eye-popping (28-of-54 and two touchdowns) but he has not thrown an interception or fumbled the ball.
"I've just been focused on making less mistakes," Fields said. "My coaches keep telling me to play fast and make smart decisions."
According to Pough, Fields has taken the role of coach on the field.
"He makes sure that not only his job is being done properly, but all the other parts that work around him," Pough said. "He fits those parts a certain way to make sure things turn out the best for us. He mature enough that people listen to him."
There may be some opportunities for Fields and the receiving group Saturday against the Bison. Against Delaware State, Howard's secondary gave up three passes of 35 yards or more including a 59-yard touchdown in the first quarter.
"We were susceptible to the deep ball (against Delaware State)," Howard head coach Larry Scott said during a teleconference call earlier in the week.
Two years ago, Shaquan Davis caught five passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns against the Bison.
"If we can find the (deep ball) we would like to use it," Pough said. "We've had guys running wide open and we don't hit them. The big part is executing the throw and the catch, hopefully we can find that a time or two but we've missed more than we've hit."
SC State looks to keep control of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, and control their destiny in their run for a MEAC championship and berth into the Celebration Bowl