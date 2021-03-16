S.C. STATE FOOTBALL: 'It's a great feeling to finally get that win'

The South Carolina State Bulldogs were able to right their wrongs and secure their first win of the spring football season.
Head Coach Buddy Pough said it felt great to enter the win column with the Bulldog’s 17-9 defeat of the Delaware State Hornets on Saturday.
“I guarantee you it felt really good, when you hadn’t won a game. It’s been so long since we played. It’s a great feeling to finally get that win. Our guys were extremely happy. We practiced this morning for the first time since we played, and let me tell you what, the demeanor, the general attitude from what we had from our guys after having won a game is just amazing,” Pough said Tuesday.
“It was fun to see those guys out there happy to be there working to get ready to get better for the next game,” Pough said. The Bulldogs are now 1-1.
Prior to Saturday’s matchup, Pough identified areas that needed improvement based on how the Bulldogs performed in their season-opening loss to the Alabama A&M.
Pough said the offensive line needed to step up its game and provide better protection for the quarterback.
After playing against the Hornets, Pough said he noticed an improvement in the offensive line’s performance.
“We collected a good bit of information from the first, even though we didn’t play all that great, determined that we can have some guys in little bit better positions as far as some of the guys that we had on the actual field were concerned,” Pough said.
“We had two or three different offensive linemen guys that really made a difference. A couple of those guys showed some real potential, so I’m excited about what you get as far as the group of guys we ended up playing most of this past game,” Pough said.
The improved play from the offensive line had a direct impact on quarterback Corey Fields’ ability to run the offense.
“Corey played better,” Pough said. Fields was 20-38 passing with 175 yards, and a touchdown and interception Saturday, opposed to going 10-22 for 122 yards and two interceptions in the opening game.
“I think it might have been a combination of him being a little bit more comfortable, as far as the game plan was concerned, and the fact that we gave him a little better time. He didn’t necessarily get beat quite as badly as he did in the first game. So we were able to protect him better, therefore the result was a lot better,” Pough said.
Now the Bulldogs have two weeks to prepare for their next opponent, the Alabama State Hornets on the road on April 3.
Having back-to-back bye weeks is unusual, but unusual has been the norm for teams since the beginning of the pandemic.
“It’s definitely a strange sort of sensation being off for this amount of time. But this whole spring, everything about it’s been unusual of sorts. So it’s just another part of the whole equation that we’ve just got to get used to,” Pough said.
The bye weeks allow the team to continue player development, according to Pough.
“It gives us the availability of time to continue to work the young guys in a way where we don’t’ necessarily have to be strained by trying to prepare for a game. We want to just try and work on their fundamental development, that kind of stuff,” Pough said.
Pough said the first team offense and defense have the opportunity to compete against each other in practice, which isn’t the norm. He said it is a plus for the team.
“Right now, we’ll go against our defense in a way where it’ll be first offense vs. first defense a lot, where ordinarily we’d be apart. First defense would be practicing with scouts getting ready for the upcoming opponent, and the first offense would be doing the same against scouts. Well because we don’t necessarily have a game plan in place right now, we can just kind of generically practice against our good on good,” Pough said.
“That gives you a lot of fast-paced kind of action, whereas when you’re practicing against scouts, it’s more three-quarter speed. So, we get a lot of fast-paced, hard-nosed action that we wouldn’t ordinarily get if it was just preparing for games, as opposed to having a spring practice style kind of a practice,” Pough said.
The bye weeks also give the Pough and his staff more time to break down film and develop their game plan against Alabama State.
Preparing for ASU
“We’ll have two games to prepare within another week or so. We’ve only got the Alabama State Southern film, and we’ve already exchanged that film. So we can use that as kind of the first installment of information that we could use as far as breaking down and gathering information for preparation for that upcoming opponent,” Pough said.
The Hornets will play two games before facing the Bulldogs, so Pough and staff will have even more film.
“We’ll continuously, as we get film in, kind of add information to the total,” Pough said.
The contest against Alabama State will be the first road test for the Bulldogs. They will be making the trip to Montgomery, and Pough said the team has figured out how to travel safely.
“We feel pretty comfortable. Our guys test every day. We’ve got a great situation here as far as testing is concerned, so when a lot of schools would test maybe three times a week, or something of that nature, we test them five. So I think we’ve got our finger on our situation a little bit better than a lot of schools will,” Pough said.
“Hopefully we’ll use at least four buses, and then at that point, then we’ll be able to spread our guys out. And we will only take 60 guys. We’ll take a minimum number of guys on the trip because we’re trying to save space that way. So, we’ll keep our numbers down, and we’ll spread them out, get more buses, so that will give us a chance to be able to travel in a way where our guys can feel safe, and at the same time, we can be comfortable,” Pough said.