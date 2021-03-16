S.C. STATE FOOTBALL: 'It's a great feeling to finally get that win'

Preparing for ASU

“We’ll have two games to prepare within another week or so. We’ve only got the Alabama State Southern film, and we’ve already exchanged that film. So we can use that as kind of the first installment of information that we could use as far as breaking down and gathering information for preparation for that upcoming opponent,” Pough said.

The Hornets will play two games before facing the Bulldogs, so Pough and staff will have even more film.

“We’ll continuously, as we get film in, kind of add information to the total,” Pough said.

The contest against Alabama State will be the first road test for the Bulldogs. They will be making the trip to Montgomery, and Pough said the team has figured out how to travel safely.

“We feel pretty comfortable. Our guys test every day. We’ve got a great situation here as far as testing is concerned, so when a lot of schools would test maybe three times a week, or something of that nature, we test them five. So I think we’ve got our finger on our situation a little bit better than a lot of schools will,” Pough said.

“Hopefully we’ll use at least four buses, and then at that point, then we’ll be able to spread our guys out. And we will only take 60 guys. We’ll take a minimum number of guys on the trip because we’re trying to save space that way. So, we’ll keep our numbers down, and we’ll spread them out, get more buses, so that will give us a chance to be able to travel in a way where our guys can feel safe, and at the same time, we can be comfortable,” Pough said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0