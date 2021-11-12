S.C. STATE FOOTBALL: Durant, Bulldogs close out home slate against Aggies

With just nine seniors or graduate students on the current roster, South Carolina State's Senior Day festivities should not take much time Saturday.
One of those nine is defensive back Decobie Durant who came to South Carolina State after playing at Lamar High School, and spending a year at Palmetto Prep Academy.
Durant said he chose SCSU because of the tradition and the relationships he had with the coaches on staff.
"SC State has a reputation for producing athletes that go on to play in the NFL," Durant said. "I was able to meet with a lot of the coaches when my cousins played (here), and I wanted to be a part of that tradition."
South Carolina State head coach Buddy Pough said Durant is the epitome of what a student athlete should be.
"From the day he walked on this campus he was one of the more mature guys," Pough said. "He's hard working, both on and off the field. He's the exact example of what you want in a college football player, he is really going to be missed."
Pough joked that Durant could technically return to the Bulldogs next season due to the lost COVID season, but doesn't expect it to happen.
With two games to play, Durant and the Bulldogs are focused on Saturday's opponent, North Carolina A&T. The Aggies currently own a five-game winning streak over SCSU.
"It would mean a lot (to end that streak)," Durant said. "The coaches have stressed how important the rivalry is. We have to go out and play smart."
Durant is tied for the team lead with three interceptions and has 10 pass break ups. He is also fifth on the team in total tackles with 33.
"The thing that is really special about him is, most backs and receivers just want to go out and be skill guys, but Decobie could be a defensive tackle," Pough said. "That's just how tough he is. That's what separates him from the rest of the guys around the country, the fact that he is so physical."
Durant has a chance to add to that NFL tradition once this season is over. He was chosen as the preseason Defensive Player of the Year in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and was a preseason FCS All-American.
He has been invited to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas, and is hoping for an invite to Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.
"I've been blessed to be invited to these games," Durant said. "I hope it gives me the chance to show my talent against some of the best college players on the Power Five level. Ultimately, I want to have my name to be called on Draft Day, and follow in the footsteps of guys like Darius (Leonard) and Javon (Hargrave)."
As his career winds down, Durant said his most memorable moment as a Bulldogs came earlier this season when the Bulldogs traveled to Clemson. Against the Tigers, Durant had two interceptions and three pass break ups against a team he said he grew up watching.
Durant said he hopes to leave a legacy of determination to not only the current defensive players, but future Bulldogs.
"I just want to be remembered as a guy that never gave up," Durant said. "To do the best you can and take advantage of every opportunity."
The Bulldogs face North Carolina A&T in the final home game of the season at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium/Willie Jeffries Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN+.