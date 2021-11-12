S.C. STATE FOOTBALL: Durant, Bulldogs close out home slate against Aggies

"It would mean a lot (to end that streak)," Durant said. "The coaches have stressed how important the rivalry is. We have to go out and play smart."

Durant is tied for the team lead with three interceptions and has 10 pass break ups. He is also fifth on the team in total tackles with 33.

"The thing that is really special about him is, most backs and receivers just want to go out and be skill guys, but Decobie could be a defensive tackle," Pough said. "That's just how tough he is. That's what separates him from the rest of the guys around the country, the fact that he is so physical."

Durant has a chance to add to that NFL tradition once this season is over. He was chosen as the preseason Defensive Player of the Year in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and was a preseason FCS All-American.

He has been invited to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas, and is hoping for an invite to Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

"I've been blessed to be invited to these games," Durant said. "I hope it gives me the chance to show my talent against some of the best college players on the Power Five level. Ultimately, I want to have my name to be called on Draft Day, and follow in the footsteps of guys like Darius (Leonard) and Javon (Hargrave)."