S.C. STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs to play Saturday at home vs. Alabama A&M

After 15 months of chomping at the bit, the Bulldogs are ready to reclaim the gridiron.
The South Carolina State Department of Athletics announced Wednesday a revised 2021 spring football schedule.
The Bulldogs will open the spring season at home Saturday, March 6, against Southwestern Athletic Conference foe Alabama A&M in a 1:30 p.m. start at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium. Following the Battle of the Bulldogs, Delaware State travels to Orangeburg on March 13 for a 1:30 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference game.
Coach Buddy Pough and the Bulldogs will wrap up the spring schedule on the road at Alabama State on April 3 at 2 p.m. and at Delaware State on April 17 at a time to be announced.
The announcement follows developments in February that saw S.C. State's planned spring schedule dissolve when both MEAC opponents, Norfolk State and North Carolina A&T, opted out of the spring season. The Bulldogs were to open at home on Feb. 20 vs. Norfolk.
For its part, the MEAC announced in February suspension of spring football, citing rising numbers of state and local COVID-19 cases. Different travel requirements from state to state complicated the situation.
But the MEAC decided "to allow individual member institutions to do what is best for their student-athletes and university community," according to an S.C. State announcement.
Norfolk State and N.C. A&T were the fourth and fifth MEAC football programs deciding not to play this spring, joining Florida A&M, Bethune-Cookman and North Carolina Central.
Pough said Wednesday he is thankful for the opportunity play some games. “It’s been so long, we just want to get out on the field and play.”
The schedule featuring the two Alabama schools came together this week, he said. “This is a kind of spur-of-the-moment kind of deal” after Alabama A&M had some games canceled as well.
Pough said his team has “some nicks and bruises” after spending so much time practicing against each other, but he hopes to have most players available for the game.
The late scheduling has left S.C. State with little time to prepare for A&M, with Pough and his study busy studying film.
Orangeburg native and former S.C. State President Andrew Hugine is president of Alabama A&M. “Let’s hope he can make it” for the game, Pough said.
The last time the Bulldogs played football was in 2019 when they completed an 8-3 season (6-2 MEAC) and shared the MEAC title with N.C. A&T. It was a big year for Pough, who set the record for wins at S.C. State and earned a seventh conference title. He was named MEAC Coach of the Year and BoxToRow Co-Coach of the Year.
Saturday’s game will be the first played on a resurfaced Willie Jeffries Field. S.C. State held a groundbreaking ceremony in January to announce the replacement of the synthetic turf at Dawson Stadium.
Funds for the $353,000 project were raised through private donations from alumni and others via the RISE (Renovate, Innovate, Scholarship and Excellence) Major Gift Initiative.
Important gameday information
- All game tickets are $35.
- All tickets must be purchased online IN ADVANCE and downloaded to your smartphone.
- There will be gameday ticket sales ONLINE ONLY and NO tickets will be sold at stadium.
- 2020 season ticket holders who opted to keep their tickets for the spring 21 season will receive an email with the link to your tickets and parking (if you purchased season parking).
- 2020 STATE Club members who opted to keep their tickets and parking for the spring season will receive two emails that will include the links for their tickets and parking. STATE Club parking will be at Mitchell Field and Felton Field. You must enter campus via Gate 1 off Russell Street.
- STATE Club members that opted out of the Spring 2021 season, transferred their tickets to the fall ‘21 season or donated to the Bulldog Relief Fund, and want to attend the spring games, must purchase single-game tickets online, and must purchase gameday parking and download to your smartphone if you want to park on campus.
- Fans who opted out of the spring season, transferred their tickets to the fall season or donated to the Bulldog Relief Fund, and want to attend the spring games, must purchase single-game tickets online and download to their smartphone.
- Gameday parking will be sold for $15.00 to individuals wanting to park on campus. You must enter campus via Gate 5 (Chestnut Street/Highway 21 Bypass), or purchase online and download to your smartphone.
- MEAC passes and S.C. High School League passes will NOT be honored.
- Clear-bag policy will enforced.
- Limited media will be allowed. Credentials will be approved by the Sports Information Office.
- For more information on how to purchase tickets, visit www.scsuathletics.com or call the S.C. State Ticket Office at 803-536-8579.
This story includes reports from T&D Staff Writer Bradley Harris and S.C. State Sports Information Director Kendrick Lewis.