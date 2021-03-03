S.C. STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs to play Saturday at home vs. Alabama A&M

All game tickets are $35.

All tickets must be purchased online IN ADVANCE and downloaded to your smartphone.

There will be gameday ticket sales ONLINE ONLY and NO tickets will be sold at stadium.

2020 season ticket holders who opted to keep their tickets for the spring 21 season will receive an email with the link to your tickets and parking (if you purchased season parking).

2020 STATE Club members who opted to keep their tickets and parking for the spring season will receive two emails that will include the links for their tickets and parking. STATE Club parking will be at Mitchell Field and Felton Field. You must enter campus via Gate 1 off Russell Street.

STATE Club members that opted out of the Spring 2021 season, transferred their tickets to the fall ‘21 season or donated to the Bulldog Relief Fund, and want to attend the spring games, must purchase single-game tickets online, and must purchase gameday parking and download to your smartphone if you want to park on campus.

Fans who opted out of the spring season, transferred their tickets to the fall season or donated to the Bulldog Relief Fund, and want to attend the spring games, must purchase single-game tickets online and download to their smartphone.

Gameday parking will be sold for $15.00 to individuals wanting to park on campus. You must enter campus via Gate 5 (Chestnut Street/Highway 21 Bypass), or purchase online and download to your smartphone.

MEAC passes and S.C. High School League passes will NOT be honored.

Clear-bag policy will enforced.

Limited media will be allowed. Credentials will be approved by the Sports Information Office.