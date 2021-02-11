S.C. STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs still plan to play football in spring

Playing football in the spring gets more and more complex for South Carolina State.

After the Feb. 20 opening-day opponent, Norfolk State, opted out of the season earlier this week, the Bulldogs' only other scheduled foe, North Carolina A&T, has decided it too will not play this spring.

That leaves the Bulldogs and three other Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference teams looking for opponents to fill out a schedule.

Late Thursday, the S.C. State Athletics Department announced the Bulldogs will compete during a home-and-home conference and non-conference spring schedule.

The announcement included no details, though it is clear no Bulldog football will be played on Feb. 20, when S.C. State had been set to play Norfolk State in a home game.

For its part, the MEAC announced suspension of spring football, citing rising numbers of state and local COVID-19 cases. Different travel requirements from state to state complicated the situation.

But the MEAC decided "to allow individual member institutions to do what is best for their student-athletes and university community," according to the S.C. State announcement.

