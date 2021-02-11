S.C. STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs still plan to play football in spring

Playing football in the spring gets more and more complex for South Carolina State.
After the Feb. 20 opening-day opponent, Norfolk State, opted out of the season earlier this week, the Bulldogs' only other scheduled foe, North Carolina A&T, has decided it too will not play this spring.
That leaves the Bulldogs and three other Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference teams looking for opponents to fill out a schedule.
Late Thursday, the S.C. State Athletics Department announced the Bulldogs will compete during a home-and-home conference and non-conference spring schedule.
The announcement included no details, though it is clear no Bulldog football will be played on Feb. 20, when S.C. State had been set to play Norfolk State in a home game.
For its part, the MEAC announced suspension of spring football, citing rising numbers of state and local COVID-19 cases. Different travel requirements from state to state complicated the situation.
But the MEAC decided "to allow individual member institutions to do what is best for their student-athletes and university community," according to the S.C. State announcement.
Per the MEAC: "Several MEAC institutions will play spring football. At this point, Delaware State University, Howard University, and South Carolina State University have all expressed an intent to do so. Those institutions will follow the ongoing protocols they have outlined at their schools and continue to align with the CDC guidelines and the NCAA’s health and safety provisions that have guided collegiate athletics throughout the academic year."
Administrators and head coaches of the three schools are working to secure a spring schedule by the end of the week, the S.C. State announcement stated.
“We consulted with our team doctors, medical professionals, coaches and student-athletes and have determined that we are able to compete this spring in all of our remaining sports including football,” S.C. State Athletics Director Stacy Danley said. “As we move forward, we will continue to make decisions based in the best interest of student-athletes’ health and safety.”
According to university medical officials, the Bulldog teams will continue a testing regimen to help keep the student-athletes and coaching staff healthy.
“S.C. State University’s student-athletes undergo regular COVID-19 testing weekly,” said Craig Harward, director of sports medicine. “As of today, the football team has zero positive tests.”
Norfolk State and N.C. A&T were the fourth and fifth MEAC football programs deciding not to play this spring, joining Florida A&M, Bethune-Cookman and North Carolina Central.
This story includes reports from T&D Staff Writer Bradley Harris and S.C. State Sports Information Director Kendrick Lewis.