S.C. STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs sign 12; most are ‘local guys’

“Then we’ve got a couple of defensive line guys, the (Karrlen) Waymyers kid from out of H-K-T, we think is a guy that can really run, and Octaveon Minter from Chester, we think is big time,” Pough said.

“It’s a good day again,” Pough said.

Pough said the recruiting class is smaller than usual due to NCAA rules extending the eligibility of current players due to the pandemic.

“We think they are all upper-level-style kind of guys. I think it’s a little bit of a strange year in that some of the big guys are not quite as active as they’d ordinarily be on the recruiting process in our area because so many of them have guys returning and they have turned to the transfer portal, and have gone to all different kinds of lengths to fill their rosters. For that reason, there seems to be a little bit higher-level guy left for us,” Pough said.

Pough returns a veteran and explosive offense this spring led by 2019 MEAC Rookie of the Year Corey Fields at quarterback, along with talented wide receivers Shaquan Davis and Will Vereen. On the defensive side, the secondary will be ranked among the nation’s best led by Preseason Boxtorow All-American and All-MEAC performer defensive back Decobie Durant.