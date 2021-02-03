S.C. STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs sign 12; most are ‘local guys’

South Carolina State head coach Buddy Pough believes the Bulldogs have top-level players among 12 signed on Wednesday to national letters of intent.
This year’s class hails from the Palmetto State once again, with 10 from South Carolina and one each from New Jersey and Georgia. “We always want to try to get local guys,” Pough said.
“Just like every year around this time, we try to look for the best of the best within our own state to try and sign fresh and new talent,” Pough said. “I think we did a great job of addressing some of our needs on the defensive side as well as the offensive line.”
Four defensive linemen, three offensive linemen, two linebackers, a kicker and wider receiver are the newest additions to the Bulldogs announced on National Signing Day.
“The two offensive lineman in Ian Shark (Colleton County HS) and Elijah Young (Gray Collegiate Academy) I feel can really help us early on,” Pough said. “This class is very talented and I believe we covered all our needs with the players we are bringing in, along with our returners from last year.”
“Generally when we’ve got to have offensive linemen, we can’t find them. We can find lots of wide receivers and defensive backs, but it isn’t quite there, especially close by, to get those style kind of guys in the positions that you need,” Pough said.
“Then we’ve got a couple of defensive line guys, the (Karrlen) Waymyers kid from out of H-K-T, we think is a guy that can really run, and Octaveon Minter from Chester, we think is big time,” Pough said.
“It’s a good day again,” Pough said.
Pough said the recruiting class is smaller than usual due to NCAA rules extending the eligibility of current players due to the pandemic.
“We think they are all upper-level-style kind of guys. I think it’s a little bit of a strange year in that some of the big guys are not quite as active as they’d ordinarily be on the recruiting process in our area because so many of them have guys returning and they have turned to the transfer portal, and have gone to all different kinds of lengths to fill their rosters. For that reason, there seems to be a little bit higher-level guy left for us,” Pough said.
Pough returns a veteran and explosive offense this spring led by 2019 MEAC Rookie of the Year Corey Fields at quarterback, along with talented wide receivers Shaquan Davis and Will Vereen. On the defensive side, the secondary will be ranked among the nation’s best led by Preseason Boxtorow All-American and All-MEAC performer defensive back Decobie Durant.
“I am proud and excited for former Bulldog standouts Antonio Hamilton and Alex Brown (injured reserve), who will get a chance to play on a big stage like the Super Bowl this Sunday for the Chiefs. Any time you are trying to recruit a kid to come to S.C. State, you can be sure they know if they come here and work hard they have a chance to play in the National Football League one day.”
“One of these guys, down the road apiece, hopefully, will be one of those guys you’ll be seeing on Sundays,” Pough said.
The Bulldogs are slated to play four games this spring, beginning with Norfolk State at home on Feb. 20, followed by a road trip to Greensboro on Feb.27 to take on rival N.C. A&T State. A two-week layoff gives S.C. State a time to rest before returning to action on the road at Norfolk State on March 20 before hosting N.C. A&T State at home on March 27 to close out MEAC Southern Division play.
The MEAC Championship game is scheduled for April 14, with the winner getting an automatic bid to the FCS Division I-AA Playoffs.
“Our goal is to remain healthy and safe and be able to play these four games we have scheduled for the spring,” Pough said. “This COVID-19 pandemic has really changed things for the entire country and we have to do and handle things differently when it comes to the safety of our student-athletes.”
Pough (133-74) is entering his 19th year at the helm. He became the all-time winningest coach in school history in 2019. Pough earned MEAC Coach of the Year and Boxtorow Co-National Coach of the Year honors after leading the Bulldogs to a share of the 2019 MEAC Championship.
2020-21 Bulldog signees
- Karrlen Waymyers DL Hunter Kinard Tyler HS Neeses
- Tyler Williams DL Hamilton West HS Trenton, New Jersey
- Aquavious Hunter DB Jefferson County HS Louisville, Ga.
- Octaveon Minter DL Chester HS Chester
- Ian Shark OL Colleton County HS Walterboro
- Elijah Young OL Gray Collegiate Academy Columbia
- Gavyn Zimmerman K Crestwood, SC Sumter
- Adonis Davis LB Blackville-Hilda HS Blackville
- Malachi Williams OL Darlington HS Darlington, SC
- Chris Autsin LB Orangeburg-Wilkinson Orangeburg
- Jordan Smith WR Ridgeview HS Columbia
- Naejuan Barber DE Ridgeview HS Columbia
This story includes reports from T&D Staff Writer Bradley Harris and S.C. State Sports Information Director Kendrick Lewis.