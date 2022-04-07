S.C. STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs look to develop depth at receiver

South Carolina State receivers coach Steve Bird said Thursday that this year’s group of pass catchers is having one of the best springs in recent memory.

“As a group, we’re coming along well,” Bird said. “We have four returners back in the system, and we’re looking to develop more depth with some of the younger players.”

The group is led by redshirt junior Shaq Davis who capped the 2021 season with a three-touchdown effort against Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl. Davis averaged nearly 87 yards receiving a game last season, which was tops in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

SC State did lose its top pass catcher, Will Vereen, but returns Richard Bailey who caught 34 passes and three touchdowns last season. Bird called Bailey his most steady receiver and said he looks better than ever.

After Davis and Bailey there is a drop-off as no other returning SC State receiver caught more than five passes last season.

South Carolina State is preparing to hold its first scrimmage of the spring Saturday, and Bird said he wants to see what some of the less-experienced guys can do.

“We know what guys like Shaq and Richard can do,” Bird said. “We’re going to use the scrimmage for more reps for the other guys. That will help us start to develop a depth chart before we go into summer workouts.”

Three players Bird mentioned were Jordan Smith, Justin Smith-Brown and Hezekiah Massey. Smith appeared in four games last season while Massey appeared in three.

“I consider Jordan one of those four returners,” Bird said. “He only played four games, before redshirting, but he started a game against Norfolk State. Jordan is a smart player that can complement the way Shaq plays.”

Bird said Smith-Brown has good speed, and is just as fast as Davis giving SC State a chance to stretch the field when both players are in the same formation. He said Massey has had a good spring and is getting valuable time at a lot of different positions.

Rakim White also returns, but he has been out with a shoulder injury.

“The system we run allows us to take what the defense gives us,” Bird said. “I think we have more options in our sets, and we’re able to move the kids around more. Shaq has the ability to play three positions, so we can line him up on either side, or in the slot. What gives us a great opportunity is the fact that the offensive line is playing well and even if we can’t throw the ball we have the ability to run.”

South Carolina State’s first scrimmage is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday. According to head coach Buddy Pough, the players will take the field around 10:15 a.m. to stretch before running about 65 to 70 plays. The scrimmage is open to the public.

