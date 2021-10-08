S.C. STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldog passing attack to face challenge from FAMU

With a full complement of receivers, South Carolina State quarterback Corey Fields completed 20-of-30 passes for 314 yards and a touchdown in a win over Bethune-Cookman.
The Bulldogs face another familiar foe Saturday in Tallahassee against Florida A&M. The Rattlers (2-2) are another former MEAC team that transitioned to the SWAC. SC State head coach Buddy Pough said he likes these games against former conference rivals.
“The game against Bethune-Cookman, and this week against FAMU are a little bit of a change because we are not in the same conference anymore,” Pough said during a meeting of the Orangeburg Touchdown Club Thursday. “We get a chance to play these guys without having to worry about the conference standings. These are good games for us because they are such natural rivals, and we’ll probably continue to try to play them in the future.”
SC State has been a surprise offensively this season, averaging over 30 points per game despite not having a full roster. With the return of receivers Shaq Davis and Rakim White Saturday, the Bulldogs finally had all the pieces to the puzzle.
“You got the chance to see how explosive this offense can be,” Pough said after the win Saturday. “I think it’s fun to see a football team doing some stuff that way. These guys are still growing and learning, they are still pretty young but are really coming along. Hopefully we can keep it going.”
Leading the receivers is Will Vereen who has caught 20 passes for 343 yards and two touchdowns.
“It means a lot to have everybody back on the field,” Vereen said. “We’re working on getting that team chemistry back together, but we’re definitely able to move the ball more efficiently. It’s like old times.”
Vereen missed a majority of 2019 after an ACL injury, and did not play at all this past spring. Pough has been impressed with what he has been able to do coming off the injury.
“(Will) is having a really good year so far,” Pough told the TD Club Thursday.
Vereen is happy to see the hard work of rehab is paying off.
“This year is like a stepping stone,” Vereen said. “I’ve proven to myself that I can still go out and play. It’s a blessing to be on that field. Early in the year I was trying to take all the weight of the receivers, but it’s not one-man ball.”
Vereen and the Bulldogs will be matched up against a FAMU secondary that is allowing an average of 173 yards per game. They have three interceptions and have only allowed two passing touchdowns.
“FAMU is really starting to play well,” Pough said. “They lost to Jackson State to open the year and to South Florida. That defense is really starting to come on.”
Pough singled out safety Markquese Bell who has 23 tackles and two sacks on the year.
“(Markquese) is a junior college transfer that is making plays all over the place,” Pough said. “Their secondary is physical, and should be a good matchup for our receivers.”
Vereen said the key is to not get caught up in the hype.
“We just have to go out and play ball,” Vereen said.
South Carolina State and Florida A&M kick off at 6 p.m. Saturday at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee. You can listen to WPJK 1580 AM/92.9 FM