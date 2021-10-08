S.C. STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldog passing attack to face challenge from FAMU

Leading the receivers is Will Vereen who has caught 20 passes for 343 yards and two touchdowns.

“It means a lot to have everybody back on the field,” Vereen said. “We’re working on getting that team chemistry back together, but we’re definitely able to move the ball more efficiently. It’s like old times.”

Vereen missed a majority of 2019 after an ACL injury, and did not play at all this past spring. Pough has been impressed with what he has been able to do coming off the injury.

“(Will) is having a really good year so far,” Pough told the TD Club Thursday.

Vereen is happy to see the hard work of rehab is paying off.

“This year is like a stepping stone,” Vereen said. “I’ve proven to myself that I can still go out and play. It’s a blessing to be on that field. Early in the year I was trying to take all the weight of the receivers, but it’s not one-man ball.”

Vereen and the Bulldogs will be matched up against a FAMU secondary that is allowing an average of 173 yards per game. They have three interceptions and have only allowed two passing touchdowns.