S.C. State enshrines 8 individuals, 1 team in HOF

South Carolina State University inducted eight individuals and one team into its Athletic Hall of Fame on Oct. 1 during a special enshrinement ceremony at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.

The ceremony was originally set for September 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The newest inductees to join the hall are Benjamin Blocker (football 1965-67), Erone Edmonds (football 1973-77), Thomas “Jackie” Kennerly (football 1964-1968), Dana Lewis (track and field 1997-2000), Bennie McMurray (baseball 1967-1971), Micheal Summers (football 1984-1988), Tony Thomas (swimming and diving) and Tyrone Williams, posthumous (basketball 1967-1971).

Joining the group in the 2020 class was the 2010 volleyball team, which captured the school’s second-ever MEAC championship and earned S.C. State’s only appearance in the NCAA Volleyball Championship.

Nine of the 18 members on that historic team attended the enshrinement. They included Blake Banner, Bria Brimmer, Jarne Gleaton Carroll, Lauren Harris, Shaina Ituah, Tiffane’ Jackson, Alyse Lewis, Melissa Robinson and Shabree Roberson Robinson.

