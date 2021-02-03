S.C. STATE BASKETBALL: Lady Bulldogs cancel rest of season

S.C. State Athletics announced Wednesday that the women’s basketball team will not complete the 2020-21 season due to concerns for the health and safety of the student-athletes.

The decision was made after the team was plagued with injuries, leaving the Lady Bulldogs player roster depleted. The diminished player headcount made it challenging for coaches to continue to practice and compete at a high level beginning in fall 2021.

S.C. State will maintain the current competition schedule for all other varsity sport programs in season this spring. S.C. State Athletics will continue to keep the best interest of the student-athletes first, both on and off the field of play.

“As a team we have made a very difficult decision to cancel the remainder of our women’s basketball season due to safety concerns,” Director of Athletics Stacy L. Danley said. “I’m very proud of our Lady Bulldogs for demonstrating the courage that it took to come to this decision and we support this decision as the health and safety of our student-athletes remains our number one priority”.

For the latest information and schedules on Bulldog teams in competition, visit www.scsuathletics.com.

