S.C. STATE BASKETBALL: Lady Bulldogs add eight signees

Reid played her high school career at Oakland Technical High School in Oakland, where she led her team to the state championship in 2019. A solid defender in the post, she can play either small or power forward, but also has the ability to play wing on the perimeter.

McDowell led her team to the District Title at Monsignor Edward Pace High School in Miami. A Miami Herald All-Dade Honorable Mention, she averaged 11 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals during her senior season. She was named to the all-star team for Miami-Dade and finished her prep career as an honor student with a 4.1 GPA.

Sonnier brings a big presence in the Lady Bulldog backcourt with her size and shooting ability. A top 100 Girls’ Basketball Player from Northern California, she played her prep career at Mission High School in San Francisco, where she averaged 17 points, 8 assists, 9 rebounds, 5 steals and 6 blocks. She earned All-League Honorable Mention in 2018, second-team honors in 2019 and first-team honors in 2020. An all-academic honor student, Sonnier breaks a 20-year drought signing with a Division I school from San Francisco public schools.

Smith, a solid shooting guard in this year’s class as well as scrappy defensive stopper, played her high school career at Marietta High School, where she led them to the GHSA 7A State Title. During her junior and senior year, she played and started in over 55 games, leading the Blue Devils to a 21-5 overall and a 9-1 region record this past season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0