Ridge View's Robertson signs with SCSU

Signing

Ridge View defensive tackle Chandler Robertson signs with South Carolina State. He's joined by his mother Dana, father Willie and family members in the back row.

 THOMAS GRANT JR., SPECIAL TO THE T&D

Derek Howard joked about South Carolina State renaming itself “Ridge View of Orangeburg."

The Blazers’ head football coach was in attendance Wednesday to see another former player sign with the school.

Defensive tackle Chandler Robertson joins quarterback Andre Washington and offensive tackle Tray Franlkin among the newest Bulldog class, as well as current players and wide receiver Jordan Smith, offensive lineman Chandler Muller and defensive lineman Naejuan Barber, formerly of Ridge View.

“It’s going to be very exciting for us,” Robertson said.

"Chandler has good size and an above-average burst off the ball," Howard said. "He is 6-1, 280. I think he has the ability to develop into a good nose tackle (1 technique). He is a developmental player that should be able to contribute after a redshirt year. He really likes to rush the quarterback."

Robertson also said he found a “family environment” at South Carolina State, where he could thrive and play close to home. He was recruited by offensive line coach Nasheem Goodard.

“I think I can bring a very athletic defensive tackle,” Robertson said. “That’s what I’m here for.”

The arrival of Robertson comes as another defensive lineman, Shaheem Haltiwanger, announced on Twitter his plans to enter the transfer portal. The White Knoll graduate had 12 tackles and a sack in four games this season for the Bulldogs.

SC STATE FOOTBALL: 'Good class' of 24 inks with HBCU champions
