Pough wants Bulldogs in upset mode vs. No. 1 Alabama A&M

According to Pough, this South Carolina State team will not be the same one A&M saw in Orangeburg just six months ago.

“We have guys who are now on our depth charts that were not even thought (about) when we entered the spring,” Pough said. “We got some guys who have come along and have some experience now based on our situation from last year.”

Pough said the best part of playing in spring was the opportunity to not only have games, but the extra practices that were allowed due to the odd schedule.

“We practiced, on-and-off, from late January all the way through the spring,” Pough said. “Ordinarily we would have only practiced those 15 days allowed by the NCAA. After having missed the entire fall, that would have been devastating and detrimental to our program if those guys had not had any chance to play. But, there is no advantage because Alabama A&M was able to do the same thing.”

According to Pough, the key to Saturday’s matchup will be keeping up with A&M’s offense. S.C. State struggled on that side of the ball when the two teams met in the spring. Kendrell Flowers was the bright spot, running for 115 yards. Quarterback Corey Fields completed just 10-of-22 passes for 132 yards and two interceptions.