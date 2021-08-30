Pough wants Bulldogs in upset mode vs. No. 1 Alabama A&M

It’s fitting that South Carolina State is headed to Normal, Alabama, to open the 2021 football season against Alabama A&M.
2020 was anything but normal as the Bulldogs were unable to play until the spring of this year. Now, head coach Buddy Pough is excited about his team’s trip, and the opportunity they have against a top-ranked team.
“We’re back in front of fans with a real schedule,” Pough told members of the media Monday at the first of his weekly press conferences. “This is a big weekend for us, and the fact they beat us up so badly the last time we played, we have our work cut out for us. (Alabama A&M) is one of the top teams in FCS.”
With a daunting early-season schedule that includes trips to Clemson and New Mexico, Pough said it is important for his team to get the season off to a good start against A&M.
“We need to win this game really badly.” Pough said “We need to be extra, extra prepared and excited. Whatever it takes to be in an upset mode. We will definitely be underdogs. By the time the spread comes out it will probably be double-digits. But if we go in and do the job that I know we can do, it will definitely be an upset.”
Alabama A&M is currently the top-ranked team in the Boxtorow HBCU Media Poll. They finished their spring season with a 5-0 record, including defeating S.C. State 31-7 in Orangeburg.
According to Pough, this South Carolina State team will not be the same one A&M saw in Orangeburg just six months ago.
“We have guys who are now on our depth charts that were not even thought (about) when we entered the spring,” Pough said. “We got some guys who have come along and have some experience now based on our situation from last year.”
Pough said the best part of playing in spring was the opportunity to not only have games, but the extra practices that were allowed due to the odd schedule.
“We practiced, on-and-off, from late January all the way through the spring,” Pough said. “Ordinarily we would have only practiced those 15 days allowed by the NCAA. After having missed the entire fall, that would have been devastating and detrimental to our program if those guys had not had any chance to play. But, there is no advantage because Alabama A&M was able to do the same thing.”
According to Pough, the key to Saturday’s matchup will be keeping up with A&M’s offense. S.C. State struggled on that side of the ball when the two teams met in the spring. Kendrell Flowers was the bright spot, running for 115 yards. Quarterback Corey Fields completed just 10-of-22 passes for 132 yards and two interceptions.
“(Corey) hasn’t been quite as accurate as I want him to be. That may be the flaw in his game,” Pough said. “But he knows where to go, he’s a top-notch leader and he runs our offense in a way that gets his teammates' attention.”
Pough said this year’s group of running backs is better than he has seen in a while, led by Flowers, a transfer from Wake Forest.
“(Kendrell) is a top-notch player along with Alex James, who can do a lot of different things, and Jacory Benson is a good, good player,” Pough said. “We’ve got the pieces in place. If our offensive line can get on the same page, then our offense has a chance to be pretty good.”
Pough was asked about not having a home game until October.
“We just have to weather the storm early,” Pough said. “We got to somehow get through that part of our schedule with our wits about us, with some confidence. After that, we can reset to play the last two-thirds of our schedule.”
Five of the Bulldogs' last six games are MEAC conference games. The Bulldogs open the season Saturday, Sept. 4, at Alabama A&M. Kickoff is 7 p.m. ET.