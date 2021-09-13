Pough sets sights on New Mexico State

Like the Bulldogs, NMSU did not play in the fall of 2020, but split two games in the spring.

“(New Mexico State) is trying to get back up and running,” Pough said. “I think we both might be a mystery to each other. I think both programs are trying to figure out where we are and what we have to do to get going again.”

After giving up 42 points to Alabama A&M and 49 points to Clemson, Pough said he hopes to see more of an effort on the defensive side of the ball Saturday.

“We need to stop the run consistently,” Pough said. “Traditionally, we’ve been a stop-the-run style of defense. We need to get them in situations where they have to throw the ball. Eventually, (against Clemson) we got them slowed down and once we settled down we just played our strength defense.”

SC State allowed Clemson to score on its first four possessions before the offense was able to collect a first down against the Tigers.