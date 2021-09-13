 Skip to main content
Pough sets sights on New Mexico State
SC STATE FOOTBALL

Pough sets sights on New Mexico State

Pic for Buddy's presser

South Carolina State linebacker BJ Davis (15) looks to tackle Clemson running back Kobe Pace. SCSU head coach Buddy Pough said Monday at his weekly press conference that the Bulldogs will have to make a more conscious effort in stopping the run this season. SCSU faces New Mexico State Saturday at 8 p.m.

 TRAVIS BELL, Sideline Carolina

SC State head coach Buddy Pough used his weekly press conference Monday to turn the page on Saturday’s 49-3 loss to Clemson.

“It was tough game up there,” Pough said. “Clemson is that good. We like to think that we could match up better, and maybe we should, but we don’t. I like to think we would have been a little better with a full squad.”

The Bulldogs were missing receivers Shaq Davis and Rakim White along with defensive contributors Duane Nichols and Jeblonski Green.

Pough said that all four players could very well miss the next game as well.

“We’ll re-evaluate everything later in the week,” Pough said. “But we really want to get them ready for when Bethune-Cookman comes in (Oct. 2). We don’t want to rush our guys back early and have a nagging injury that lasts the whole season.”

Pough said getting Davis and White back will help improve the passing game.

 “It makes a difference,” Pough said. “We have to figure out how to get our defense playing a lot better here in a short period of time because we have another FBS opponent in New Mexico State.”

The Aggies (0-3) are coming off a 34-25 loss to rival New Mexico Saturday.

“(On film) you can see there is a level of ability that is somewhat above ours,” Pough said. “They are a West Coast-style team with a number of high-level players from Arizona and California. I don’t know if they’ve had some issues with COVID that have knocked them back.”

Like the Bulldogs, NMSU did not play in the fall of 2020, but split two games in the spring.

SCSU finds Tigers tough in 49-3 loss

“(New Mexico State) is trying to get back up and running,” Pough said. “I think we both might be a mystery to each other. I think both programs are trying to figure out where we are and what we have to do to get going again.”

After giving up 42 points to Alabama A&M and 49 points to Clemson, Pough said he hopes to see more of an effort on the defensive side of the ball Saturday.

“We need to stop the run consistently,” Pough said. “Traditionally, we’ve been a stop-the-run style of defense. We need to get them in situations where they have to throw the ball. Eventually, (against Clemson) we got them slowed down and once we settled down we just played our strength defense.”

SC State allowed Clemson to score on its first four possessions before the offense was able to collect a first down against the Tigers.

“A big part of that first half was bad,” Pough said. “Now that we’ve gone through the game, reflected and watched the film you can see where our guys settled in and started to play a little better. We’re awfully green up front right now and those guys are struggling. It will take us a while to get back to that standard of defense SCSU is used to have around here.”

South Carolina and New Mexico State are scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. Saturday in Las Cruces.

Game information

SC State at New Mexico State

8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18

Radio: Bulldog Football Radio Network with play-by-play announcer Ernest Robinson and analyst William "Bill" Hamilton. Over the air: WPJK 1580 AM and and 92.9 FM in Orangeburg.

Durant named MEAC Defensive Player of the Week

Decobie Durant's two interceptions against sixth-ranked Clemson earned him MEAC Defensive Player of the Week honors Monday.

"(Decobie) is a frontline SCSU player," head coach Buddy Pough said at his press conference Monday. "He's probably the best player we had returning to the team, and you can see why. His second interception was was fantastic."

Durant made a diving catch on a second-half interception that was later featured on ESPN SportCenter's Top 10.

"When things started to settle down he became the Decobie of old," Pough said. "He's started to make plays, and you could really see what type of player he is. He has that burst of energy."

Four other Bulldog players earned MEAC honors Monday including: Kendrell Flowers (53 yards rushing on 11 carries), Dyson Roberts (27-yard field goal and averaged 40.9 yards per punt), Chris Simon (graded out at 88-percent with two pancake blocks) and Will Vereen (caught four passes for 96 yards).

