Pough, Bulldogs set to meet familiar foe

South Carolina State continues MEAC play this week when they travel to face Delaware State. It will be the third meeting between the teams this calendar year.
The two teams battled each other twice during the condensed spring season. In March, SC State defeated the Hornets 17-9 at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium. A month later, they needed overtime to defeat Delaware State 31-28 in Dover.
“I know everybody on their team,” SC State head coach Buddy Pough joked Monday during his weekly press conference. “I remember both games were close in the spring, but we played a lot of different people because that’s what you had to do.”
The Bulldogs are coming off a 37-14 victory over Morgan State.
“It was a good game for us,” Pough said. “We didn’t actually play great, but we won. Anytime you’re fixing things or having issues, it’s better to fix them with a win rather than a loss. We get a chance to get better this week.”
One of the major fixes is along the offensive line. Pough said Saturday his offensive line took a few hits after Dallas Foard went down with an injury early in the game.
“A large part of our offensive struggles was our offensive line was in shambles,” Pough said. “We were scrambling back and forth, but had a hard time running the football.”
Pough said some of the younger offensive linemen will get the chance this week to move into the starting lineup. Freshmen Ian Shark and Chandler Muller will both get a look.
Pough said Monday, starting running back Kendrell Flowers suffered a concussion Saturday that kept him out of the second half. He expects Jacory Benson to return to the backfield this week.
“(Delaware State’s) defense is very similar to what Morgan State runs,” Pough said. “We better figure it out because these guys will be better than Morgan was last week. They’re probably licking their chops thinking they can stop us, and maybe they can.”
According to Pough, the defense is starting to make strides after it held Morgan State 196 yards of total offense and forced seven turnovers against the Bears.
“A large part of the (defensive resurgence) has been the return of Jablonski Green,” Pough said. “It took him a little while to get going after his surgery, but now he is finding his spot in the scheme. Patrick Godbolt is another lineman that is coming on that is giving us a shot in the arm.”
Godbolt blocked a field goal and forced a fumble Saturday against Morgan. Green intercepted a pass and returned it nine yards for a touchdown.
“We’re aggressive enough, and physical enough on defense that we think we can force some turnovers,” Pough said.
Saturday will be Delaware State’s first MEAC game of the season. SC State and Howard are the only two teams with a conference win entering this weekend. Pough expects each MEAC contest to have a playoff-like atmosphere.
“It’s win or go home,” Pough said. “If we keep winning we’re going to have our shot (at the Celebration Bowl). It’s a very nice prize at the end of that rainbow, and we really want a part of it. That’s our mission at this point of the year.”