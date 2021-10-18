Pough, Bulldogs set to meet familiar foe

Pough said some of the younger offensive linemen will get the chance this week to move into the starting lineup. Freshmen Ian Shark and Chandler Muller will both get a look.

Pough said Monday, starting running back Kendrell Flowers suffered a concussion Saturday that kept him out of the second half. He expects Jacory Benson to return to the backfield this week.

“(Delaware State’s) defense is very similar to what Morgan State runs,” Pough said. “We better figure it out because these guys will be better than Morgan was last week. They’re probably licking their chops thinking they can stop us, and maybe they can.”

According to Pough, the defense is starting to make strides after it held Morgan State 196 yards of total offense and forced seven turnovers against the Bears.

“A large part of the (defensive resurgence) has been the return of Jablonski Green,” Pough said. “It took him a little while to get going after his surgery, but now he is finding his spot in the scheme. Patrick Godbolt is another lineman that is coming on that is giving us a shot in the arm.”

Godbolt blocked a field goal and forced a fumble Saturday against Morgan. Green intercepted a pass and returned it nine yards for a touchdown.