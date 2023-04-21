Three members of the South Carolina State University athletics staff have received promotions, Acting Director of Athletics Keshia Campbell announced Friday.

Kemberly Greene has been promoted to Acting Deputy Director of Athletics/Chief of Staff and Senior Woman Administrator, Kendrick Lewis to Assistant AD for Athletic Media Relations and Marketing, and Arnold Malloy to Associate AD for External Affairs. The three will assume their new roles immediately.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to team with this trio to work diligently to enhance the overall experiences for our student-athletes and fan base,” Campbell said upon announcing the promotions.

Greene formerly served as Assistant Athletics Director (AD) for Development and Community Relations, where she was responsible for cultivating relationships and generating revenue through major gifts. Greene is in her seventh year at SC State, where she was named Athletic Staff Employee of the Year in 2020.

An Orangeburg native, Greene earned a bachelor’s in psychology from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania. The mother of three daughters, Greene is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Lewis, in his 18th year at SC State, manages and oversees the day-to-day operations of the Athletics Media Relations Office. He previously held several other positions in the athletics department, including assistant sports information director, sports information director (SID) and director of athletics media relations and marketing. Lewis, who also served a short stint as a graphics artist/athletic liaison in the University Relations and Marketing Department, was named Staff Employee of the Year for the department in 2013.

Lewis, a Mullins native, earned a bachelor’s in psychology, with a minor in journalism, from SC State in 2003. During his undergraduate days, he was a student-worker in the Office of Sports Information under Hall of Fame SID Bill Hamilton, whom he succeeded in 2013. Lewis, the father of a daughter and son, is a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

Malloy came to SC State three years ago as an outsources associate of Taymar Sales to serve as Director of Tickets and Partnerships for the Athletics Department. He is now a member of the Bulldog athletic staff and will have the responsibility of identifying sponsorships and developing partnerships.

Malloy, who brings 13 years of sales experience to SC State, is a graduate of Delaware State with a bachelor’s in sports management. He and his wife, Lauren, are the parents of two daughters. He is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.