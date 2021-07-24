Recognition continues for ex-Bulldogs

Upon receiving his SCACA Hall of Fame honor on Sunday, the Georgetown native will be among a rare group of people inducted into both the SCACA and S.C. Football Coaches Association halls of fame.

Rogers, the current head trainer at Fort Dorchester High School in Charleston, is in his 28th year as a high school trainer and his 49th year overall in the profession. In addition to his tenure at S.C. State, he has also worked at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler and North Myrtle Beach high schools and Furman University, and served as an intern for the Miami Dolphins.

The Sumter native has worked high school all-star games and championships 26 of the 29 years he has been in the high school ranks.

Rogers has previously been honored by the SCACA. He earlier was named the group’s Athletic Trainer of the Year and was honored for 45-years of service to the Palmetto State. He was also recognized as one of the first athletic trainers to establish sports medicine departments in secondary schools in South Carolina.

Rogers is a member of the S.C. State University and Fort Dorchester High halls of Fame.

