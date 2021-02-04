Lady Bulldogs add 6 to softball program

South Carolina State head softball coach Tatjana Matthews has announced the addition of six new Lady Bulldogs to the 2021-22 season.
Cassidy Church (5-5, 2nd base, short stop, catcher) from Sacramento, California, made the transition from pitcher to second baseman and shortstop during her prep career. A member of the Power Softball 18u Gold travel team, she also played Whitney League Baseball for seven years.
Fun fact about Church: I am a huge country music fan.
Jasmine Hogan (5-5, utility) from Blythewood, played her prep career at Cardinal Newman, where she also played centerfield and pitcher. Hogan earned SCISA 3-A All State, All Region, and Pitcher of the Year honors, while leading her team to the State Championship in 2019. She was a top 60 selection in the country three consecutive years by MLB Breakthrough Series and MLB Elite Developmental Invitational.
Fun fact about Hogan: I am a triathlete; state champion in softball, basketball, and volleyball. I also love fishing with my dad.
Amariya Thompson (5-2, outfielder, 2nd baseman) from Lancaster, has been playing softball since the age of 7. Early in her career she was part of a state championship team that participated in the World Series. A three-year letter winner on the varsity squad, she played travel softball with the LA Elite and Bandits NC-Ghent.
Fun fact about Thompson: I have always been the shortest person on the team.
Zarrie Ziyona Smith (5-3, pitcher/uliity) from Union, made appearances in several different travel softball teams and two different high schools during her career. Despite tearing her ACL during her prep career, Smith managed to hit over 40 homeruns and was apart of a winning state championship team at Spartanburg High.
Fun fact about Smith: I am super goofy and great to get along with.
Breyanna Collins (5-8, pitcher, 2nd baseman) from Augusta, Georgia, is a three-time honorable mention and all-region performer during her prep career at Lakeside High School in Evans, Georgia. She played travel softball with the 18U Yard Dogs (Murray).
Fun fact about Collins: I was smart as a child. I skipped kindergarten.
Marissa Marshall (5-4, 3rd baseman, utility) from Elk Grove, California, has played every position during her career except catcher. In addition to playing 3rd base, Marshall primary role is pitching where her focus has been on the past seven years as a member of the All-American Mizuno 18U Gold.
Fun fact about Marshall: I love playing video games, my favorite is COD.
“I am extremely excited about this 2021 class. It is filled with athletes from both sides of the country bringing playing experience from some great high school and travel teams,” said Matthews. “They are incredible athletes and students. Most importantly, they are amazing young women who believe in not only my vision for the softball program but our Director of Athletics’ vision for our department.”