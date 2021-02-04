Lady Bulldogs add 6 to softball program

Fun fact about Thompson: I have always been the shortest person on the team.

Zarrie Ziyona Smith (5-3, pitcher/uliity) from Union, made appearances in several different travel softball teams and two different high schools during her career. Despite tearing her ACL during her prep career, Smith managed to hit over 40 homeruns and was apart of a winning state championship team at Spartanburg High.

Fun fact about Smith: I am super goofy and great to get along with.

Breyanna Collins (5-8, pitcher, 2nd baseman) from Augusta, Georgia, is a three-time honorable mention and all-region performer during her prep career at Lakeside High School in Evans, Georgia. She played travel softball with the 18U Yard Dogs (Murray).

Fun fact about Collins: I was smart as a child. I skipped kindergarten.

Marissa Marshall (5-4, 3rd baseman, utility) from Elk Grove, California, has played every position during her career except catcher. In addition to playing 3rd base, Marshall primary role is pitching where her focus has been on the past seven years as a member of the All-American Mizuno 18U Gold.

Fun fact about Marshall: I love playing video games, my favorite is COD.

“I am extremely excited about this 2021 class. It is filled with athletes from both sides of the country bringing playing experience from some great high school and travel teams,” said Matthews. “They are incredible athletes and students. Most importantly, they are amazing young women who believe in not only my vision for the softball program but our Director of Athletics’ vision for our department.”

