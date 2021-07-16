Former SCSU Hall of Fame Radio announcer passes

William “Bill” Terrell, a former Hall of Fame radio announcer at South Carolina State during a 24-year span, and the one-time face of ETV as the producer of the popular Job Man Caravan show, has died. Terrell, 79, died at his Columbia residence Thursday morning.

A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held Saturday, July 24 in Columbia. Further details will be announced by Pearson Funeral Home of Columbia, which is in charge of arrangements, according to a family spokesperson.

Terrell, a beloved radio and TV personality throughout his career, provided play-by-play for SC State football games, beginning in 1980, and was the voice of Bulldog football games through the 2004 campaign. He called games coached by Bulldog head coaches William “Bill” Davis, Dennis Thomas, Willie Jeffries and Oliver “Buddy” Pough, the current SC State mentor.

Terrell, a Memphis, Tennessee, native was inducted into the SCSU Athletic Hall of Fame in 2002. He has also received numerous other awards and recognitions for his work in the broadcast industry. He later served as a visiting broadcasting professor at Claflin, which like SC State, is located in Orangeburg.

He was equally known as the jovial producer and director of the extremely popular ETV program, “Job Man Caravan.” His long, distinguished career, included several other broadcasting positions in Columbia, including WOIC radio.

