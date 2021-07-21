Former Bulldog Robert Porcher headed for hall of fame

GREENVILLE — Former South Carolina State defensive standout and NFL All-Pro Robert Porcher will be among five honorees inducted into the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame Thursday at the Hilton Greenville.

The original enshrinement ceremony, set for April 2, 2020, was postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions and protocols. The induction ceremony will begin at 6:30 pm, with S.C. State legendary head football coach emeritus and SCFHOF class of 2013 inductee Willie Jeffries serving as the master of ceremonies.

The class of 2020 inductees are Coach Art Baker (Sumter/Presbyterian College), Porcher (Wando/South Carolina State), Willie Scott (Newberry,/University of South Carolina), Coach Steve Spurrier (University of Florida/HC at University of South Carolina), and Charlie Waters (N. Augusta/Clemson University).

Others recognitions will include the awarding of the 2019 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy, presented by Hale's Jewelers, to recipient Trevor Lawrence of Clemson. The inaugural Bridge Builder Excellence Award, and the 2020 Humanitarian of the Year recipient, will also be honored at the ceremony.