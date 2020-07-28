COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: MEAC Women's ESports, PC football schedule changes

According to the latest International Game Developers Association Satisfaction Survey, only 2 percent of gaming industry professionals identify as African or African American. Females make up 22% of gaming industry professionals compared to 75% males, despite the fact that women’s global market share of the gaming industry far exceeds 22%.

Registration is $40 and will cover all of fall 2020 (July 20-Dec. 20) for the MEAC Esports Women’s League. The first eseries will run from Aug. 10-Sept. 14, with players able to participate in competitions for such games as NBA2K20, FIFA 20, Madden NFL, Rocket League and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Registration for the MEAC Esports Women’s League includes access to all five games, with players able to select up to three game concurrently.

The online nature of esports will allow for players to engage with one another safely from their own homes until all universities return to normal campus activity, at which point the esports program will include on-campus components. This league seeks to provide opportunities to women, particularly women of color, to learn not only gaming but coding producing tournaments, game music, and other aspects of gaming and esports.

To register, visit www.meacesports.com.

