COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: MEAC Women's ESports, PC football schedule changes

Presbyterian football schedule changed
CLINTON – The Presbyterian College football team announced on Monday several updates to the 2020 football schedule.
Due to decisions being made by athletic conferences around the country, the following opponents will not be played during the 2020 season: at Morehead State (September 3rd), at Johnson C. Smith (September 12th), UVA-Wise (September 19th), Stetson (October 3rd), Merrimack (November 14th), UVA-Lynchburg (November 21st).
The fluidity and unpredictability within college athletics being caused by the ongoing nationwide pandemic makes it difficult to predict what the 2020 football season may hold. Further scheduling updates will be provided by the PC athletic department when it becomes possible to do so.
MEAC ESports League opens registration for women's league
NORFOLK, Va. – Registration for the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Esports Women’s League, in conjunction with Blaze Fire Games, is open as of this week.
Women are able to play in the MEAC Esports League alongside men.
However, to reach and involve more women in the gaming industry, establishing a women’s league is planned.
The MEAC Esports Women’s League will encourage women, especially women of color, to get involved in the business of gaming.
According to the latest International Game Developers Association Satisfaction Survey, only 2 percent of gaming industry professionals identify as African or African American. Females make up 22% of gaming industry professionals compared to 75% males, despite the fact that women’s global market share of the gaming industry far exceeds 22%.
Registration is $40 and will cover all of fall 2020 (July 20-Dec. 20) for the MEAC Esports Women’s League. The first eseries will run from Aug. 10-Sept. 14, with players able to participate in competitions for such games as NBA2K20, FIFA 20, Madden NFL, Rocket League and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
Registration for the MEAC Esports Women’s League includes access to all five games, with players able to select up to three game concurrently.
The online nature of esports will allow for players to engage with one another safely from their own homes until all universities return to normal campus activity, at which point the esports program will include on-campus components. This league seeks to provide opportunities to women, particularly women of color, to learn not only gaming but coding producing tournaments, game music, and other aspects of gaming and esports.
To register, visit www.meacesports.com.
