COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Kennesaw picked to win Big South; MEAC Women's ESports opens

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – For the fourth consecutive year, Kennesaw State University has been tabbed the favorite in the Big South conference’s annual preseason football poll voted by the league’s head coaches and media panel.

The Owls collected eight of the 12 first-place votes and finished with 68 points to become just the second team to earn the league’s top preseason ranking four straight years. Kennesaw State, which reached the FCS Second Round as an at-large qualifier last season and was ranked No. 8/13 in the final polls, returns 45 letterwinners, 18 starters and six All-Conference players.

KSU went 11-3 last season (5-1 in the Big South) and ranked first in the nation in rushing offense with 342.4 yards per game while ranking fifth in the country with a Big South single-season record 88.4 rushing yards allowed.