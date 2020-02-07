ORLANDO, Fla. – The Clemson softball team won its inaugural game in program history on Friday morning, taking a 6-2 victory over St. John’s University at UCF’s Black & Gold tournament in Orlando, Florida.
Freshman right-handed pitcher Logan Caymol (Buford, Ga.) earned the program’s first-ever win in the circle and posted a game-high eight strikeouts.
Freshman shortstop Hannah Goodwin (White Knoll/West Columbia) belted an opposite field three-run homer over the right-field wall to break a 1-1 tie in the fifth, which gave Clemson a 4-1 lead.
St. John’s secured an initial 1-0 lead to open the game after Red Storm base runners on the corners stole home and second.
In the bottom of the second, Cammy Pereira (Winston-Salem, N.C.) delivered a single through the left side, which accounted for Clemson’s first-ever hit, RBI and run scored (Bailey Taylor from Richard Winn Academy/Troy University), tied the game, 1-1.
Later in the sixth, Marissa Guimbarda (Suwanee, Ga.) and Goodwin were both hit by pitches with the bases loaded, which extended the Tigers’ lead to 6-2.
In the afternoon, Clemson (1-1, 0-0 ACC) fell 11-0 to Duke (1-0, 0-0 ACC) in the Tigers’ second game of the day, in a non-conference contest.
“A lot of emotions obviously, setting history, and first game in 2020,” said Clemson head softball coach John Rittman. “It's been a long time coming. As coaches, we've been here since late 2017.
"It's all coming to reality. Today was a great effort by our team."
Brianna Butler earned the win in the circle for the Blue Devils in Clemson's second game, as Duke scored seven runs in the third inning.
Clemson junior infielder Bailey Taylor registered her first double of the season in the second inning to lead the Clemson effort.
In the first, Duke took advantage of two Clemson passed balls and an error, scoring two early runs. The Blue Devils then extended their lead to 3-0 in the second inning after Caroline Jacobsen scored on Kyla Morris RBI single to left field. Duke went on to cross the plate eight more times – seven in the third and once in the fourth.
Friday’s matchup between Clemson and the Blue Devils was not a designated conference game.
Clemson returns to the field at the UCF Softball Complex on Saturday, Feb. 8 to take on Indiana at 11 a.m. and UCF at 3:30 p.m.
Boston leads No. 1 South
Carolina past No. 25 Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had a double-double of 18 points and 15 rebounds to lead No. 1 South Carolina to an 86-65 win over No. 25 Arkansas on Thursday night.
Boston, a 6-foot-5 freshman, also had seven blocked shots for the Gamecocks in their 16th straight win.
South Carolina (22-1, 10-0 SEC) got a game-high 25 points from Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, who was 11-of-19 from the floor and added five rebounds and five assists. Zia Cooke added 14 points for the Gamecocks.
South Carolina grabbed an early 9-0 lead and was never really threatened after that. It was much different than the first meeting between the teams in January, when Arkansas (18-5, 6-4) rallied from a 20-point deficit before losing 91-82.
UP NEXT:
South Carolina will host No. 3 UConn on Monday at 7 p.m. (ESPN2).
Arkansas will host Kentucky at 3 p.m. Sunday (ESPN2).
Five Gamecocks
invited to NFL Combine
Five University of South Carolina seniors are among the 337 prospects who have been invited to participate in the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, it was announced today. The annual event will take place in Indianapolis from Feb. 23 through March 2.
Those Gamecocks invited to attend include punter Joseph Charlton, running back Rico Dowdle, wide receiver Bryan Edwards, defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw and defensive end D.J. Wonnum.
Claflin baseball loses
first game in Peach
Belt Conference play
DAHLONEGA, Ga. – The Claflin University baseball team opened play in the Peach Belt Conference on a disappointing note Friday, falling 4-0 to the University of North Georgia team, despite a solid pitching performance from Makai Holloway.
UNG head coach Tom Cantrell picked up his 900th coaching win in the contest.
Holloway, making his second start of the season, held a high-powered North Georgia offense in check for five innings. During that period, the lefty allowed the Nighthawks just four hits.
The contest remained 1-0 in favor of North Georgia until Holloway gave up a pair of runs in the sixth and one in the seventh. He left the game with one out in the bottom of the seventh. He was replaced on the mound by Jaden Harden.
Harden faced the last six Nighthawks batters, issuing just a walk with no hits.
The Panthers could not manage any offense off Cade Hiel, who won for the second time this season. Hiel gave up only four hits, all singles, to four different batters. Collecting the hits for the Panthers were Steven Joyner, Nicholas Johnson, Malik James and Joshua Terry.
The series continues with the second game slated for Saturday at 1 p.m. followed by the series finale at Sunday at noon.
SC State softball
opens play Saturday
The South Carolina State women’s softball team will open the 2020 season on the road in the Blue Hose Invitational at Presbyterian College on Saturday and Sunday in Clinton.
First-year head coach Tatjana Matthews returns seven letter winners from last year's team and welcomes five newcomers.
Robert Morris, Norfolk State, Presbyterian College and SC State will be participating in the tournament.
SC State will take on Robert Morris in the first contest Saturday at 10 a.m., followed by Norfolk State in a 12:15 p.m. showdown. On Sunday, the Lady Bulldogs return to action again with Norfolk State at 12:15 p.m. and finish up with host Presbyterian College at 2:30 p.m.
Next up the Lady Bulldogs will travel to Montgomery, Alabama to play in the Stinger Classic Feb. 21-23.
Claflin men to host
Johnson C. Smith
The Claflin University Panthers will try to avenge a loss to Johnson C. Smith University when the Golden Bulls visit Orangeburg on Saturday for an important Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Southern Division contest at the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex (Tullis Arena).
The matchup will start close to 3:30 p.m. following the completion of the women’s game that begins at 1:30 p.m.
The contest will be aired live on Aspire Television and can be seen on channel 158 on AT&T U-Verse or 1158 on AT&T U-Verse-HD, 185 Charter Communications and 381 Direct TV-HD in Orangeburg. In the Columbia and Charleston areas, Aspire can be seen on 158 on AT&T U-Verse or 1158 on ATT&T U-Verse-HD and 381 Direct TV-HD.
The 63-58 game against the Golden Bulls ended the Panthers five-game winning streak last month.
Claflin has won just twice in six games since then, for an 11-13 overall record and 7-6 conference mark. Claflin currently sits in a third-place tie with Fayetteville State University.
The Golden Bulls have posted a 4-2 record over that period, pushing their season mark to 14-7 overall, 8-4 in conference. The conference record is good enough for second place behind Winston-Salem State University, which leads the conference at 10-2.
The Golden Bulls are led in scoring by Cayse Minor, the fourth-leading scorer in the CIAA at 18.4 points, followed by Nenad Milenkovic with 12.9 points.
The Claflin offense hosts a balanced scoring attack with only two players averaging in double figures, Letrell West at 13.8 points and Brandon Davis with 10.3 points. There are two other two players averaging near the double-digit mark, Devin Smith with 8.8 points and Donnell Frayer, Jr. at 8.5 points.
The Panthers are putting up an average of 70.3 points.
One of Claflin's strong suits all season has been its defense, where the Panthers ranks third in the conference at 66.7 points allowed and the best against the three-point shot.
After the game with Johnson C. Smith, Claflin will take to the road for two games next week, Fayetteville State (Feb. 13) and Livingstone College (Feb. 19).
Claflin women to
host Golden Bulls
The Claflin University Lady Panthers will play host to Johnson C. Smith University in a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Southern Division women’s basketball contest at the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex (Tullis Arena) on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
The contest will be designated the Barefoot Game in support of the CIAA partnership with Samaritan’s Feet. The Claflin department of athletics will be collecting donations of coins by fans, with proceeds going to Samaritan’s Feet.
The game will also be a blackout and fans are encouraged to wear black.
This will be the second meeting between the two teams this season as Johnson C. Smith outscored Claflin 86-71 at home.
Claflin will enter the contest at 1-21 and 1-12 in the conference.
The Lady Panthers are led in scoring this season by Dionna Long at 12.7 points followed Dashia Jackson at 12 points. Shakarri Mack rounds out the double-figure scoring for Claflin at 10.6 points. Jackson and Mack lead the team in rebounding at 5.4 and 5.0, respectively.
Johnson C. Smith, 13-9 and 8-4 on the season is led in scoring by Le’Zarea Bowens with 11.9 points and Aubriana Bonner at 10.9 points.
Following the game with Johnson C. Smith, the Lady Panthers will be on the road for two games next week against Fayetteville State (Feb. 13) and Livingstone College (Feb. 19).
