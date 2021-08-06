WATCH NOW/SC STATE FOOTBALL: All players have been vaccinated

Durant, who was named preseason Defensive Player of the Year and preseason FCS All-American, said accolades are not what’s fueling his passion this season.

“After the COVID season, only getting to play four games, we’re hyped to be able to play a full season,” Durant said Thursday. “It’s been great being back with the fellas (Thursday), but now we’re ready to grind heading into this new season. I’m hoping we have that full college football experience.”

As far as expectations, Durant said there is no pressure on this team. “We just have to go out and play our game, and the rest will fall into place.”

Offensive lineman Tison Gray said the team expects a lot of itself, and still has much to prove despite the lofty expectations.

“We have a lot to prove to people around the league,” Gray said. “We believe we are the best and have faith in my teammates to help prove that this year.”

Gray said adapting back to the fall schedule has been a grind, but the team is beginning to get back into its normal groove.