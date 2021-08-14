WATCH NOW / SC STATE FOOTBALL: After first scrimmage, photo time for Bulldogs

Senior defensive back Decobie Durant was excited about taking the field Saturday.

"It was great coming out for the first scrimmage and getting some reps with the offense," Durant said. "I was really excited to watch the freshmen come in for their first scrimmage. They made plays and did what they had to do to show the coaches they can be on the depth chart somewhere."

Quarterback Corey Fields said Saturday's scrimmage was productive for the offensive side of the ball.

"We limited our mistakes," Fields said. "There were some missed assignments, but overall a great day for the offense, seeing guys fly around, catch the ball and make plays."

After a week of practices Pough said he is impressed with the overall depth of the team.

"We don't necessarily have a bunch of big-time guys, but we have a lot of good football players, and that gives you the indication that it should be a solid team," Pough said. "If we can keep the effort high, the talent part can take care of itself.

In a media poll released Thursday, South Carolina State was ranked seventh among HBCU teams. It's first opponent, Alabama A&M came in at No. 1. Pough said he doesn't put much stock in polls, especially in the preseason.