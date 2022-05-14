SC STATE TRACK: SC State’s Banks named outstanding runner at MEAC

NORFOLK, Va. -- South Carolina State’s Jada Banks was named the meet’s Outstanding Runner after earning two gold medals and a third-place finish at the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Track and Field Championships hosted by Norfolk State.

Banks, a junior of Staybridge, Georgia, won the 5,000-meter run on Saturday with a time of 18:10.71 and earlier captured the 10,000 meters (40:17.46), while coming in third in the 1,500 meters (4:40.96) to earn 26 points and the honor.

The Bulldogs Tyler Jeffers also earned gold on Saturday, coming from behind to win the 800 meters (1:52.28).

In the overall team competition, the SC State women amassed 50 points to finish fifth, while the men were eighth with 53 points.

The Norfolk State men rolled up 192.5 points to win the men’s competition, well ahead of second-place Howard with 163.5, while the Howard women amassed 226 points to capture first in the women’s division, ahead of host Norfolk State with 166 points.

The rest of the team standings for the men included Delaware State third with 95.5 points, followed by Morgan State (87), NC Central (75), Coppin State (71), Maryland Eastern Shore (66.5) and SC State (53).

Trailing Howard and Norfolk State in the women’s competition were Morgan State (117), Coppin State (70), South Carolina State (50), Maryland Eastern Shore (45), North Carolina Central (42) and Delaware State (41).

Other SC State performers earning points on Saturday were Brenton Shippy who finished third in both the 100 meters (10.40) and 200 meters (21.03), Jaden Barker fifth in the 400 meters (47.67), Matron Thornton third the 800 meters (1:53.38), Trey Felton fourth in 1500 meters (4:05.01), Dexter Ratliff eighth in the hammer throw (46.75m, 133-08 ft.), Princess Vigilance fifth in the 100 meters (12.14), Chanice Harris seventh in the 200 meters (25.14), Makayla Jones fourth in the 400 meter hurdles (1:03.42), Marquis Lynch eight in the javelin (40.75m, 132-06 ft.), the 4x400 meter relay team of Barker, Barrington Walker, Tyler Jeffers and Shippy third (3:12.48), and the women’s 4x400 meter relay of Angelica Frederick, Jasmaine Donovan, Harris and Debrielle Williams fifth (3:49.34).

A number of Bulldogs earned All-MEAC honors by finishing among the top three in events. Earning first team honors were Banks (10,000, 5,000, 1500), Jeffers (800 meters). Second team accolades went to Ratliff (Discus), while third-team honors were earned by Shippy (100, 200, 4x400), Brewington (4x400), Kimbrough (4x400), Thornton (800) and Barker (4x400).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0