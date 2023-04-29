South Carolina State men's and women's tennis teams added to their trophy cases Saturday as both teams claimed another Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference championship.

With the win, both teams have earned an automatic bid to the 2023 NCAA tournament.

The men's team defeated North Carolina Central 4-0. It is the Bulldogs third-straight MEAC championship, and the 18th overall.

SC State opened the match with a doubles point as MEAC Rookie of the Year Novak Novakovic and Mikalai Bankou grabbed the No. 3 doubles match with a 6-1 win over Shaka Cristellotti and Liam Murtaugh, while Aissa Benchakroun and Benajmin Niv won 6-2 at No. 1 doubles to send S.C. State into singles play up 1-0.

In singles play, SC State's No. 6 single Pedro Sasso defeated Facundo Olmedo 6-1, 6-0, while Bankou (singles No. 3) defeated Kareem Abdul Hakim 6-0, 6-2 to give the Bulldogs a 3-0 lead.

SC State led in two of the three remaining matches, and the clincher came at No. 5 singles, where Niv defeated Cristellotti 6-1, 6-2.

Sasso was named the championship’s Outstanding Performer, while Hardeep Judge was named Outstanding Coach.

In the women's match, South Carolina State defeated Delaware State 4-0 to win its third-straight MEAC championship and 17th overall.

South Carolina State won at both No. 1 and No. 3 doubles. Nalanda Silva and Teodora Vujicic won 6-0 at No. 3 doubles, before Sofiya Chursina and Hind Semlali took a 7-5 win at No. 1 doubles to give the Lady Bulldogs the doubles point.

SC State's Malannia Vashkevich No. 6 single) and Silva (No. 5 single) both won their singles matches 6-0, 6-0. At No. 1 singles, Chursina defeated Kit Yi Kay Au-Yeung 6-1, 6-1.

Chursina, the MEAC Player of the Year, was named the championship’s Outstanding Performer, while MEAC Coach of the Year Hardeep Judge was named Outstanding Coach.

Both team will find out their next opponents during the 2023 NCAA selection show which will stream live on NCAA.com on Mon., May 1 at 6 p.m.