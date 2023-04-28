South Carolina State advanced to both the men’s and women’s MEAC tennis finals Friday in Cary, NC. The Lady Bulldogs will face Delaware State in the women’s final, while the men’s final will see SC State take on North Carolina Central.

Women: South Carolina State 4, Howard 1

Two-time defending champion South Carolina State was strong out of the gate Friday morning, picking up a win at No. 1 singles from MEAC Player of the Year Sofiya Chursina, who defeated Sifa Butcher 6-1, 6-4. Hind Semlali defeated Jordan Grayson 6-3, 6-4 at No. 3 singles and Nalanda Silva picked up a 6-3, 6-0 win at No. 5 singles over Emnet Simunyola.

The clincher came from Teodora Vujicic’s comeback, 7-5, 7-5 victory over Nadia Pegram at No. 4.

Howard’s lone point came from Selah Stibbins at No, 2 singles, when she defeated Rachida Berjane 6-2, 6-1.

The doubles point was not contested.

Men: South Carolina State 4, Norfolk State 1

The two-time defending champion Bulldogs will battle for yet another title after Friday’s 4-1 win over Norfolk State – a match in which South Carolina State picked up wins at No. 3 and 4 singles after medical retirements. Benjamin Niv defeated Boris Lunin 6-2, 6-4 at No. 5 singles to clinch the set.

Pedro Sasso also won at No. 6 singles, defeating Saadiq Hinton 6-1, 6-0.

Federico Rebecchini, a First Team All-MEAC honoree, scored Norfolk State’s lone point after defeating Aissa Benchakroun 7-5, 6-0 at No. 1 singles.

Once again, the doubles point was not contested.

The women’s championship final will begin at 9 a.m., with the men’s title match following at 1 p.m. Both matches will stream live on ESPN+.