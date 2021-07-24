SC STATE FOOTBALL: Undrafted long shot Donnie Shell headed for NFL Hall of Fame

“It just shows that no matter where you start or where you come in, what round you are in or where you played, backup or whatever, that you can be successful if you have the right attitude,” Shell said. "I knew I was going to separate myself through my conditioning and my physical play and also being a student of the game. A great example for young people to take, that when everybody counts you out, you’re not really out.”

It didn't take long for Shell to impress defensive assistant George Perles.

“I kind of came in with my jaw set,” Shell said. “I knew by the time we put the pads on that I was going to have a chance to show them what I could do. I remember coach Perles saying, ‘Keep bringing Shell. Keep bringing Shell.’ I was coming up and hitting them."

So Shell did, even if not everyone was convinced. He remembers doing an interview during that first camp in which the reporter told him he was a “long shot.”