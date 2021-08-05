SC STATE FOOTBALL: Shell 4th Bulldog in Pro Hall of Fame

Shell’s emotion at reaching this milestone in his life was readily on display during a recent interview, as was his faith. He expressed no bitterness for the almost three-decade wait.

“First, I would like to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for the honor of being elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame,” Shell said. “I am proud to be joining the three other inductees from South Carolina State University and I hope there will be more in the future.

“It also proves to parents and others that if your child in interest in playing college sports and obtaining a great education, I would encourage them to send their children to South Carolina State or another HBCU. And, one day -- maybe one day -- they will make it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame or distinguish themselves in some other profession. As far as the NFL, the hall of fame is the highest honor you can achieve as a player. As an individual award, it ranks number one but as a team award, I’m also proud of the four Super Bowl championships we won at Pittsburgh.