SC STATE FOOTBALL: September survival, then push for a title

A caveat of the game: A&M's president is SCSU alum Andrew Hugine, who also served as president at his alma mater. He may have to straddle the 50-yard line on Saturday.

On Sept. 11, S.C. State will journey to Clemson for an intrastate contest against the Tigers, one of the winningest and most elite teams in the country the last six years. Coach Dabo Swinney’s team, which has snared six straight ACC crowns, is the preseason favorite once again and placed eight players on the league’s preseason team.

The Tigers are perennial participants in the College Football Playoff and won titles in both 2017 and 2019. Clemson has loads of players named to just about every 2021 watch list and is ranked first or second in most Football Bowl Subdivision polls. S.C. State has never beaten Clemson and lost 59-0 in the last meeting.

The Bulldogs will meet New Mexico State for the first time on Sept. 18 at Las Cruces, New Mexico. The Aggies are an FBS independent and did not play a fall schedule in 2020. They were 2-10 in 2019 under Coach Doug Martin, who is in his ninth season at the helm.