SC STATE FOOTBALL: September survival, then push for a title

Today’s article puts a wrap on the preseason look at South Carolina State football as we preview the Bulldog special teams and examine a very challenging 2021 schedule.
Special teams
The reliable duo of punter Cliff Benjamin and kicker Dillon Bredesen, who performed well for the Bulldogs in 2019, has departed. Benjamin has graduated and Bredesen did not return, leaving the important punting and kicking chores, respectively, in the hands of some unproven prospects.
Freshman Dyson Roberts (5-11, 185 P/K, Fr., Sumter) handled the punting duties and also filled in as the backup kicker during S.C. State’s four-game spring schedule. He demonstrated a strong leg as punter, booming kicks downfield. He was also productive in the kicking game, converting all of his chances on extra points and hitting the winning field goal in the Bulldogs’ 31-28 overtime win over Delaware State.
Bulldog head coach Oliver “Buddy” Pough and special teams coach Steve Bird acknowledge that Dyson is very talented and will be given the chance to double as the Bulldog punter and kicker this fall.
“He has a strong leg and loads of talent,” Bird said. “He’s capable of getting the job done as our punter and kicker, but we will just have to wait and see.
“He had some big punts for us this spring, bailing us out of some tough situations a couple of times,” Pough said. “And despite some drama at times as a kicker, he delivered for us at a crucial time with that winning field goal against Delaware State.”
Roberts will receive competition from two other freshmen. Lenin Romero (5-10, 195, Fr., Estill) is second on the depth chart as punter and Gavyn Zimmerman (5-6, 140 Fr., Sumter) is listed as the backup kicker.
Maybe not as visible as the punter and kicker, but just as important are the holder on kicks and the long snapper. Backup quarterback Quincy Hill will continue his duties as the holder, while long snapper Caleb Brown (6-4, 205 LS, Jr., Florence) returns for his junior campaign. Both executed well in 2019 and during the abbreviated spring schedule. Orangeburg native Joe Glover (5-10, 190 So., Orangeburg) is the backup long snapper.
In the return game, the Bulldogs will rely on a pair of quick, fast and talented receivers -- Juwan Moody (5-10, 160 WR, So., Conway) and Rakim White (6-4, 180 WR, Fr., Bluffton). Both have break-away, big-play capability, according to Bird.
The 2021 Bulldog Schedule
S.C. State’s 2021 schedule is one of the most challenging ever for Pough and his team. The slate is the toughest the Bulldogs have faced since the 2012 campaign when S.C. State played PAC-12 power Arizona and the SEC’s Texas A&M, who had Heisman Trophy winner Johnny “Football” Manziel calling signals.
Pough’s team, despite being picked to win the MEAC, will have a daunting September with all of its three scheduled games on the road – at Alabama A&M, Clemson and New Mexico State.
“Our schedule is tough, one of the toughest in the country,” Pough said recently. “We will spend the whole month of September on the road and will not play a home game until Oct. 2. This concerns me a great deal, but we are going to just have to work hard to survive a very tough start. But I feel good about our team.”
SCSU opens it 2021 campaign Sept. 4 at Alabama A&M in Huntsville, Ala. A&M, which shares the Bulldog mascot with S.C. State, was crowned HBCU national champion after going 5-0 in the spring and finishing number one in most polls that rank Black colleges. One of those wins was a 31-7 victory over the S.C. State Bulldogs in Orangeburg.
A&M quarterback Aqeel Glass had a big second half passing against Pough’s team after surviving three interceptions by Bulldog cornerback DeCobie Durant, the MEAC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.
Glass, who rewrote the Alabama A&M passing record books, is back. He has been named the SWAC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year and received lots of other preseason accolades, among them a spot on the BCFHOP Player of the Year List. Also on preseason watch lists is his teammate, junior wide receiver Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim.
The A&M Bulldogs sit atop the Boxtorow Preseason HBCU poll, while the Bulldogs of South Carolina State are ranked fourth. A&M has been picked to win the SWAC Eastern Division and placed six players on the SWAC Preseason First Team.
A caveat of the game: A&M's president is SCSU alum Andrew Hugine, who also served as president at his alma mater. He may have to straddle the 50-yard line on Saturday.
On Sept. 11, S.C. State will journey to Clemson for an intrastate contest against the Tigers, one of the winningest and most elite teams in the country the last six years. Coach Dabo Swinney’s team, which has snared six straight ACC crowns, is the preseason favorite once again and placed eight players on the league’s preseason team.
The Tigers are perennial participants in the College Football Playoff and won titles in both 2017 and 2019. Clemson has loads of players named to just about every 2021 watch list and is ranked first or second in most Football Bowl Subdivision polls. S.C. State has never beaten Clemson and lost 59-0 in the last meeting.
The Bulldogs will meet New Mexico State for the first time on Sept. 18 at Las Cruces, New Mexico. The Aggies are an FBS independent and did not play a fall schedule in 2020. They were 2-10 in 2019 under Coach Doug Martin, who is in his ninth season at the helm.
Martin had some early success after taking over the program in 2013 and despite the 2-10 mark in 2019, the Aggies scored a lot of points and will bring that offensive prowess into the 2021 campaign. The S.C. State game will be their second of the season.
Following three straight road games to open the 2021 campaign, S.C. State will have a much-needed open date on Sept. 25 before hosting former MEAC member (now SWAC) Bethune-Cookman on Oct. 2 in the annual Hall of Fame game. The Wildcats are one of two MEAC teams (Florida A&M) that moved to the Southwestern Athletic Conference for the upcoming season.
B-CU, which did not play a spring schedule, has been picked to finish seventh in the SWAC Eastern Division. In the last encounter with S.C. State – in 2019 – they were on the short end of a 27-19 Bulldog victory.
After the B-CU contest, S.C. State heads to Tallahassee for an Oct. 9 battle against Florida A&M, the second MEAC team to defect to the SWAC. The Rattlers have been picked to finish second in the SWAC Eastern Division behind Alabama A&M. Florida A&M did not have any first-team preseason All-SWAC picks but did place three players on the second team.
In the last meeting between the two teams in 2019, FAMU scored late – after S.C. State had rallied to go ahead 38-35 late in the final period – to earn a 42-38 triumph in Orangeburg.
The Bulldogs will welcome Morgan State to Orangeburg Oct. 16 for S.C. State’s annual homecoming. The Bears, one of six football-playing schools left in the MEAC, were picked to finish fifth in the league’s preseason poll and placed three players on the All-MEAC preseason team.
Pough’s team will head to Dover, Delaware, for its seventh game of the campaign Oct. 23 against Delaware State. The Hornets, one of three MEAC teams (Howard, S.C. State) to play a 2021 spring schedule, were picked fourth in the MEAC preseason poll and placed nine total players on the preseason team, five on the first unit. S.C. State and Delaware State played twice during the spring schedule, with the Bulldogs winning both contests – 17-9 and 31-28 in overtime.
Following the trek to Dover, the Bulldogs remain on the road for an Oct. 30 contest at North Carolina Central. The Eagles were third in the preseason poll behind S.C. State and Norfolk State. NCCU did not play a spring schedule but boasted the top pass defense in the MEAC in 2019 under second-year head coach Trei Oliver, an Eagle alum.
The Bulldogs finish the campaign with three contests in November, two at home – Howard Nov. 6 and North Carolina A&T Nov. 13. The season finale will be Nov. 20 at Norfolk State. Howard was picked last in the MEAC preseason poll, while A&T, one of three MEAC teams to leave the league this year, has been picked third in the Big South behind Monmouth and Kennesaw State.
The Aggies, the only HBCU team to earn a spot in the STATS FCS preseason poll, boast one of the nation’s top running backs in Jah-Maine Martin, a 2019 All-American. The Aggies also return eight players from a defense that ranked sixth in the nation in 2019.
Like FAMU and B-CU, the Aggies left the MEAC, however, all three teams are likely to be on the S.C. State schedule for at least another season and possibly beyond that. They won or shared the last three MEAC titles before bolting from the league.
So what can Bulldog fans expect from S.C. State and a very challenging schedule this season. As Pough noted, it will not be an easy year for his team, but if the Bulldogs survive September, a chance for the MEAC crown looms.
Bill Hamilton retired as sports information director at S.C. State after nearly four decades in the post. He is a member of the MEAC Hall of Fame and the recipient of numerous other honors for his service to the university and journalism. He reports on S.C. State as a correspondent for The Times and Democrat.