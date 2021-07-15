SC STATE FOOTBALL: SCSU sending Durant, Fields to MEAC Media Day

NORFOLK, Va. -- The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference will host its annual Football Media Day, presented by Cricket, on Friday, July 30, at the Hilton The Main Norfolk in downtown Norfolk.

Head coaches and two student-athletes from the MEAC’s six football-playing institutions will be in attendance. There will be a live show, streamed on MEACSports.com, hosted by ESPN’s Tiffany Greene and Jay Walker. In addition, each coach and student-athlete will be available for one-on-one interviews with media in attendance. There will be no luncheon this year.

South Carolina State head coach Buddy Pough will be accompanied at the event by quarterback Corey Fields Jr. and defensive back Decobie Durant.

Fields (r-So., 6-0, 188, Hollywood, S.C.) teturns this season as a starting signal caller for the Bulldogs. He had a breakout season to lead the Bulldogs to a share of the 2019 MEAC title, throwing 102-of-202 for 1,652 yards and 15 touchdowns with only five interceptions. He averaged 165.2 yards per game while setting a school record for touchdown passes thrown in a single game with seven.