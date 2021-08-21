SC STATE FOOTBALL: Returning group should produce potent offense

Everything, however, starts with Fields, who as a true freshman took over the starting duties at quarterback midway of the season and had a solid 2019 campaign. Appearing in 10 games, with three starts, he put up good numbers (102-202-5, 1652 yds, 15 TDs) on his way to earning MEAC Rookie of the Year honors. He tied a conference record with seven TD passes in the Bulldogs’ 62-21 win over Howard. He was not quite as impressive during the COVID-19-affected spring season, however, he is a great competitor, according to Bulldog offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Bennett Swygert, and is expected to return to the form he showed as a freshman.

“Corey is the key to our offense and will play a major role in the overall success of our team this season,” Swygert said. “Technically, he’s a sophomore but I hope the spring schedule we had was the equivalent of what we call the sophomore jinx when his performance dropped off some. But, he’s not comfortable with being average, so I expect him to go out this season and show the form he exhibited in 2019 when he was the freshman of the year in the conference.”