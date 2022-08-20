SC STATE FOOTBALL: Pough, staff want more from offense

South Carolina State compiled an unblemished 5-0 mark in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference during the 2021 regular season and recorded a solid 31-10 win over the Southwestern Athletic Conference's Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl to take home the HBCU national championship trophy.

But the Bulldogs were not as productive on offense as head coach Buddy Pough and his staff would have liked.

The SC State offense didn’t lead the MEAC in any of the major offensive categories last season, however, the Bulldogs -- with veteran quarterback Corey Fields at the throttle most of the season -- were opportunistic and managed to maintain control of the game in most instances by limiting their turnovers.

In 2021, the Bulldogs were third in the MEAC in scoring offense (23.5 ppg.) behind Norfolk State (33.2) and Delaware State (29.9); third in total offense (343.3 ypg.) behind NC Central (440.5) and Howard (355.3); third in rushing offense (137.3 ypg.) behind the Spartans and Hornets; and third in pass offense (206.5 ypg.) behind Norfolk State (228.3) and the Bison (227.0).

Pough and his staff would like to see the Bulldogs improve in those categories in 2022, but they also are pleased that SC State, last season, was number one in turnover margin (+9) ahead of Delaware State (+6) and Norfolk State (+2); number one in both field goal percentage (11-12) and PAT percentage (34-37), and number two in sacks allowed (19), trailing only Norfolk State (17).

“We struggled on offense a good bit of the time last season,” Pough said, “and got off to a slow start in most of our games. But I expect to see improvement this season. Corey (Fields) has grown up and among the assets he brings to the team this season are his understanding of the offense and his confidence level.

“We have to face the fact that we lost two of our top performers on offense – (All-MEAC) offensive lineman Tison Gray and Will Vereen, one of our top receivers,” Pough said. “But overall, we should be pretty good as four of five starters are back on the O-Line, and both Shaq (Shaquan Davis) and (Richard) Bailey return in our receiving corps. We are a little concerned at running back as Kendrell Flowers is a little banged up and has been since the Celebration Bowl. He had a good year last season and is slowly getting back to form.”

Let’s examine the 2022 Bulldog offense.

Offensive line

The Bulldog offensive line played well last season and was especially effective down the stretch, when the SC State edged Delaware State (13-7), NC Central (27-24) and Norfolk State (31-21) on their way to the MEAC title, then handled Jackson State 31-10 in the Celebration Bowl.

Four of five starters along the interior line from that team are back as SC State will only have to replace Tison Gray at right guard. Returning are All-MEAC preseason pick Nick Taiste (6-2, 295 r-So.) at left guard, Chris Simon (6-4, 270 r-Sr.) at right tackle, Cam Johnson (6-3, 285 r-Jr.) at left tackle, and Eric Brown, Jr. (6-3, 336 r-So.). Dallas Foard (6-4, 270 r-Jr.) Ian Shark (6-3, 325 r-Fr.) and freshman Jayden Johnson (6-4, 335 Fr.) are in a tight battle to replace Gray at right guard.

Chandler Muller (6-2, 338 r-So.), Johnson and another freshman, Moses Umoren (6-5, 285 Fr.), will provide some solid depth on the O-line.

“I’m kind of happy where we are right now,” said Bulldog offensive line coach Na’Shan Goddard. “We have four starters returning, along with most of our top reserves, and I’m pleased with the progress we are showing. And, a couple of freshmen (Shark, Jayden Johnson and Umoren) have looked promising.

“We have a mixture of youth and experience – freshman and vets – who have a lot of starts together. I preach to them that we are champions and, thus, we have to ready to play every outing,” continued Goddard. “We are the hunted, with a target on our back, so we have to accept the challenge and make sure we measure up as a top tier offense this fall.”

Quarterbacks

It goes without saying that quarterback Corey Fields (6-0, 200 Gr.) will be the catalyst for the SC State offense. He’s been a part of the Bulldog offensive system for three years and has made great strides in his development. He may not be among the most prolific passers in school history, however, he has been very effective, especially in ‘crunch’ time, during his career and has managed the team well.

“Corey is the key for us,” said Bennett Swygert, quarterback coach and offensive coordinator for Pough’s team. “He knows the system and we trust him to make calls and alter plays when needed.

“With Corey at quarterback, the offense has maintained. We might not have been spectacular at times, but we held on, capitalized on field position and opponent miscues, and did not put the defense in bad position. We attribute that to the leadership of Corey.”

Fields was very solid against Jackson State in his team’s win over the Tigers in the Celebration Bowl, throwing four touchdowns following a slow start.

Battling for the backup position behind Fields are Taurean Singletary (6-2, 185 r-Jr..), a member of the 2021 team who did not get an opportunity to play, and newcomers Prometheus Franklin II (6-2, 195 Fr.) of Greenville and Andre Washington Jr. (6-3, 195 Fr.) of Ridge View.

“Taurean, who was on the team last season but didn’t see any game action, is the frontrunner for the backup slot,” Swygert said, “but both Franklin and Washington -- despite being freshmen -- have demonstrated some command of the offense. They have looked good at times and shown an ability to extend plays.”

Running backs/tight ends

As the Celebration Bowl was winding down last December, the Bulldogs were down to a fourth-string running back as they closed out SC State’s historic 31-10 triumph over heavily favored Jackson State. Top rusher Kendrell Flowers (6-0, 207 r-Jr.), a preseason All-MEAC pick, who finished with almost 900 yards (10 TDs) on the ground last season and had a superb Celebration Bowl, sat out the second half after getting banged up near the end of the opening half.

And both Jacory Benson (5-9, 190 Gr.) and Donte Anthony (5-11, 225 r-Sr.) departed in the second half with injuries. Tykese Walker (5-11, 190 r-So.), who had little or no game experience, had to be inserted into the game. Earlier in the 2021 campaign, Alex James (5-11, 200 Gr,) one of the top rushers, sustained a season-ending injury against Clemson.

“We have a lot of talent at running back and expect to contribute to our offense in a major way,” said running backs coach Zach Edmunds. “Kendrell Flowers leads our running backs corps. He was banged up in the Celebration Bowl but he should be healthy this season and give us some solid leadership.

“It’s our goal to contribute to the offense in every facet – running and catching the ball out of the backfield. Alex James, who missed most of the season after being injured against Clemson, will be back, along with Donte Anthony (221 yds., 3 TDs) and Jacory Benson (200 yds. 3 TDs), both of who contributed last year.”

Young players Tyler Smith (5-10, 190 Fr.) and Josh Shaw (5-10, 205 Fr.) have both looked impressive in preseason drills and may be called on.

Tight end Yancey Washington, a 2022 preseason All-MEAC pick, returns as the starter. He had 11 catches for 89 yards and one score last season.

Wide receivers

The Bulldogs will have to replace Will Vereen, who led the team in receptions (45, 587 yds., 3TDs) in 2021 and was one of the team’s top receivers during his career. Despite the loss, this year’s receiving corps is expected to be one of the team’s best groups in several years.

2022 preseason All-American and All-MEAC selection Shaquan Davis (6-5, 210 r-Sr.) heads the talented group. Davis, who is chasing Tyler McDonald’s receiving record, presents matchup problems for Bulldog opponents because of his size and overall ability. He was solid all year but came up with perhaps his biggest game of the year in the Celebration Bowl, when he had five catches for 87 yards and three touchdowns in his team’s 31-10 victory.

Richard Bailey (5-10, 165 r-Sr.) was one of the team’s biggest surprises last season, teaming with his high school QB (Corey fields) for 37 catches for 376 yards and 3 scores, including a touchdown in the Celebration Bowl.

“We are expecting a great year from our receivers,” said Steve Bird, wide receiver coach. “We have two solid leaders in Shaq and Bailey. But perhaps the key factor for us is our overall depth which makes us very competitive.”

Justin Brown (5-11 190 r-So), who will be playing his initial Bulldog season after sitting out the 2021 campaign, is the likely replacement for Vereen, but he is expected to receive some solid competition from speedsters Rakim White (6-4, 185 So.) and Juwan Moody (5-10, 170 r-Sr.), a duo which will return kicks as well.

Also expected to see action are Hezekiah Massey (6-2,190 r-So.), who will be the other starter when SC State goes to a four-receiver set, along with freshman Cyrus Ellison (6-4, 200 Fr.) -- a hidden talent – and Treyvion Houston (6-2, 190 So.)

With nine starters returning on offense, the Bulldogs will field a veteran squad mostly. Expect to see the Bulldogs make some strides with the offense.

Next week, we will take a look at the SC State special teams and the 2022 schedule.