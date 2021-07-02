 Skip to main content
SC STATE FOOTBALL: Pough looking forward to season
S.C. STATE FOOTBALL

SC STATE FOOTBALL: Pough looking forward to season

SC State Vs. Alabama A&M

S.C. State defensive players Duane Nichols (10) and Decobie Durant (14), both Dillon County products, celebrate after one of Durant's three first-half interceptions against Alabama A&M in the first half of the March 6, 2020, game in Orangeburg.

 LARRY HARDY, T&D

The journey to a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference football title starts in the heat of the summer.

Over the past week, South Carolina State has welcomed back some returning players. Summer weeks on campus are an opportunity to get players, including freshmen, accustomed to life as a Bulldog.

Head coach Buddy Pough said, “We’re just getting back, and our guys are doing some early-in-the-morning running and weightlifting trying to get in shape.”

“We’ve had about a week of them being here now, and it’s been mostly orientation to get them acclimated and in shape to be able to do some of the drills,” said Pough, whose coaching staff cannot work directly with the players until practice officially begins in August.

SC STATE ATHLETICS: Bulldogs top MEAC list of Legends of Coaching

“All of our freshmen are in a class or two right now and they’re working hard to get a grip on what college football is like,” Pough said.

“I’ve seen how they looked in the weight room and everyone is coming along good,” he said.

The summer voluntary work by players comes just a short time after S.C. State completed a spring football slate that followed no season in the fall of 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The spring games gave Pough and his staff a chance to see what their squad has and what will be returning for the fall.

SC STATE FOOTBALL: Spring success should bolster fall play

“It gives us a lot of different kinds of sensations coming out of that spring,” Pough said.

“During a regular spring, we have 15 practices. At that point, you’ll be trying to find your way because you didn’t have nothing major that you could use to decide how far the team came, because you didn’t play anyone but yourself,” Pough said.

“Even when it was going good, if you make a big run, you worry about the defense. Whereas if they (the offense) don’t make any big plays, you think the offense has got issues,” he said.

SC STATE FOOTBALL: 2 FBS foes on 2021 football schedule
“We got to play Alabama A&M, Alabama State and Delaware State twice. To have those four games, it was such a different kind of feel than what we’ve ever had coming out of the spring.”

After going 3-1 in the spring with the only loss coming to HBCU National Champion Alabama A&M, Pough is looking ahead.

“I’m excited and our guys are excited. They’ve seen what we could be as a football team,” Pough said.

S.C. State starts on-field practices Aug 5.

S.C. State 2021 schedule

9/4 -- at Alabama A&M, TBA, Huntsville, Ala.

9/11 -- at Clemson, 5 p.m. Clemson

9/18 -- at New Mexico State, TBA, Las Cruces, New Mexico

10/2 -- Bethune-Cookman, 1:30 p.m., Hall of Fame Game, Orangeburg

10/9 -- at Florida A&M, TBA, Tallahassee, Fla.

10/16 -- Morgan State, 1:30 p.m., Homecoming, Orangeburg

10/23 -- at Delaware State, TBA, Dover, Delaware

10/30 -- at North Carolina Central, TBA, Durham, N.C.

11/6 -- Howard, 2 p.m., Youth/ROTC/Military Appreciation Day, Orangeburg

11/13 -- North Carolina A&T State 1:30 p.m., Senior/High School Band Day/Faculty & Staff Appreciation Day, Orangeburg

