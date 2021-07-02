SC STATE FOOTBALL: Pough looking forward to season

The journey to a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference football title starts in the heat of the summer.

Over the past week, South Carolina State has welcomed back some returning players. Summer weeks on campus are an opportunity to get players, including freshmen, accustomed to life as a Bulldog.

Head coach Buddy Pough said, “We’re just getting back, and our guys are doing some early-in-the-morning running and weightlifting trying to get in shape.”

“We’ve had about a week of them being here now, and it’s been mostly orientation to get them acclimated and in shape to be able to do some of the drills,” said Pough, whose coaching staff cannot work directly with the players until practice officially begins in August.

“All of our freshmen are in a class or two right now and they’re working hard to get a grip on what college football is like,” Pough said.

“I’ve seen how they looked in the weight room and everyone is coming along good,” he said.

The summer voluntary work by players comes just a short time after S.C. State completed a spring football slate that followed no season in the fall of 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.