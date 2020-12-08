 Skip to main content
SC STATE FOOTBALL: More Bulldogs among top 50s all time in MEAC
SC STATE ATHLETICS

SC STATE FOOTBALL: More Bulldogs among top 50s all time in MEAC

MEAC 50

NORFOLK, Va. – As the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference continues to celebrate its 50th anniversary during the 2020-21 academic year, the conference office has announced more all-time teams, presented by The Home Depot, compromised of 50 student-athletes in each support.

To be considered on the ballot, players must have been named to one of the following: First Team All-MEAC, MEAC Player of the Year, AVCA All-America or All-Region or a MEAC Hall of Fame inductee.

The teams were selected by fans, media, sports informational professionals and others.

S.C. State has athletes on each team. They are:

Volleyball All-Time Team

  • Jarne Gleaton: 2010 MEAC Player of the Year; 2010 First Team All-MEAC; 2010 MEAC Tournament Outstanding Performer.
  • Shabree Roberson: Two-time First Team All-MEAC (2010, 2011)
  • Desire Waller: Two-time MEAC Player of the Year (2011, 2012); Three-time First Team All-MEAC (2011, 2012, 2013).

Men’s Cross Country All-Time Team

  • Ronnie Holt: First-ever MEAC Championship Outstanding Performer in 1980.
  • Women’s Cross Country All-Time Team
  • Catrice Harrison: Two-time MEAC Championship Outstanding Performer (1994, 1996).
  • Brittney Stewart, South Carolina State: Holds the 28th- (18:12.1 in 2008) and 35th- (18:26.4) fastest times.
The MEAC previously announced the Football All-Time Team, which was led by the Bulldogs with 14 players selected.

They are:

  • Tristan Bellamy, Offensive Lineman (Offensive Lineman of the Year 2013)
  • Barney Bussey, Defensive Back/Kick Returner (First Team All-MEAC 1981, 1982, 1983; Defensive Player of the Year 1983)
  • Harry Carson, Defensive Lineman (First Team All-MEAC 1974, 1975; Defensive Player of the Year 1974, 1975; MEAC Hall of Fame 1981; Black College Football Hall of Fame 2012; College Football Hall of Fame 2002)
  • Johnny Culbreath, Offensive Lineman (First Team All-MEAC 2008, 2009, 2010; Offensive Lineman of the Year 2009)
  • Chartric Darby, Defensive Lineman (First Team All-MEAC 1996, 1997; MEAC Hall of Fame 2018)
  • David Erby, Linebacker (First Team All-MEAC 2009, 2010; Defensive Player of the Year 2010)
  • William Ford, Running Back (First Team All-MEAC 2007, 2008, 2009; Rookie of the Year 2006; Offensive Player of the Year 2008)
  • Javon Hargrave, Defensive Lineman (First Team All-MEAC 2014, 2015; Defensive Player of the Year 2014, 2015)
  • Dwayne Harper, Defensive Back (First Team All-MEAC 1986, 1987; MEAC Hall of Fame 2019)
  • Raymond Harrison, Offensive Lineman (First Team All-MEAC 2006, 2007, 2008; Rookie of the Year 2008; Offensive Lineman of the Year 2008)
  • Michael Hicks, Running Back (First Team All-MEAC 1993, 1994, 1995; Offensive Player of the Year 1995)
  • Darius Leonard, Linebacker (First Team All-MEAC 2015, 2016, 2017; Rookie of the Year 2014; Defensive Player of the Year 2016, 2017)
  • Robert Porcher, Defensive Lineman (First Team All-MEAC 1991; Defensive Player of the Year 1991; MEAC Hall of Fame 2017; Black College Football Hall of Fame 2017)
  • Donnie Shell, Defensive Back (First Team All-MEAC 1973; MEAC Hall of Fame 1986; Black College Football Hall of Fame 2015; College Football Hall of Fame 1998; Pro Football Hall of Fame 2020)
