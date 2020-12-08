SC STATE FOOTBALL: More Bulldogs among top 50s all time in MEAC

NORFOLK, Va. – As the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference continues to celebrate its 50th anniversary during the 2020-21 academic year, the conference office has announced more all-time teams, presented by The Home Depot, compromised of 50 student-athletes in each support.
To be considered on the ballot, players must have been named to one of the following: First Team All-MEAC, MEAC Player of the Year, AVCA All-America or All-Region or a MEAC Hall of Fame inductee.
The teams were selected by fans, media, sports informational professionals and others.
S.C. State has athletes on each team. They are:
Volleyball All-Time Team
- Jarne Gleaton: 2010 MEAC Player of the Year; 2010 First Team All-MEAC; 2010 MEAC Tournament Outstanding Performer.
- Shabree Roberson: Two-time First Team All-MEAC (2010, 2011)
- Desire Waller: Two-time MEAC Player of the Year (2011, 2012); Three-time First Team All-MEAC (2011, 2012, 2013).
Men’s Cross Country All-Time Team
- Ronnie Holt: First-ever MEAC Championship Outstanding Performer in 1980.
- Women’s Cross Country All-Time Team
- Catrice Harrison: Two-time MEAC Championship Outstanding Performer (1994, 1996).
- Brittney Stewart, South Carolina State: Holds the 28th- (18:12.1 in 2008) and 35th- (18:26.4) fastest times.
The MEAC previously announced the Football All-Time Team, which was led by the Bulldogs with 14 players selected.
They are:
- Tristan Bellamy, Offensive Lineman (Offensive Lineman of the Year 2013)
- Barney Bussey, Defensive Back/Kick Returner (First Team All-MEAC 1981, 1982, 1983; Defensive Player of the Year 1983)
- Harry Carson, Defensive Lineman (First Team All-MEAC 1974, 1975; Defensive Player of the Year 1974, 1975; MEAC Hall of Fame 1981; Black College Football Hall of Fame 2012; College Football Hall of Fame 2002)
- Johnny Culbreath, Offensive Lineman (First Team All-MEAC 2008, 2009, 2010; Offensive Lineman of the Year 2009)
- Chartric Darby, Defensive Lineman (First Team All-MEAC 1996, 1997; MEAC Hall of Fame 2018)
- David Erby, Linebacker (First Team All-MEAC 2009, 2010; Defensive Player of the Year 2010)
- William Ford, Running Back (First Team All-MEAC 2007, 2008, 2009; Rookie of the Year 2006; Offensive Player of the Year 2008)
- Javon Hargrave, Defensive Lineman (First Team All-MEAC 2014, 2015; Defensive Player of the Year 2014, 2015)
- Dwayne Harper, Defensive Back (First Team All-MEAC 1986, 1987; MEAC Hall of Fame 2019)
- Raymond Harrison, Offensive Lineman (First Team All-MEAC 2006, 2007, 2008; Rookie of the Year 2008; Offensive Lineman of the Year 2008)
- Michael Hicks, Running Back (First Team All-MEAC 1993, 1994, 1995; Offensive Player of the Year 1995)
- Darius Leonard, Linebacker (First Team All-MEAC 2015, 2016, 2017; Rookie of the Year 2014; Defensive Player of the Year 2016, 2017)
- Robert Porcher, Defensive Lineman (First Team All-MEAC 1991; Defensive Player of the Year 1991; MEAC Hall of Fame 2017; Black College Football Hall of Fame 2017)
- Donnie Shell, Defensive Back (First Team All-MEAC 1973; MEAC Hall of Fame 1986; Black College Football Hall of Fame 2015; College Football Hall of Fame 1998; Pro Football Hall of Fame 2020)
