SC STATE FOOTBALL: More Bulldogs among top 50s all time in MEAC

NORFOLK, Va. – As the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference continues to celebrate its 50th anniversary during the 2020-21 academic year, the conference office has announced more all-time teams, presented by The Home Depot, compromised of 50 student-athletes in each support.

To be considered on the ballot, players must have been named to one of the following: First Team All-MEAC, MEAC Player of the Year, AVCA All-America or All-Region or a MEAC Hall of Fame inductee.

The teams were selected by fans, media, sports informational professionals and others.

S.C. State has athletes on each team. They are:

Volleyball All-Time Team

Jarne Gleaton: 2010 MEAC Player of the Year; 2010 First Team All-MEAC; 2010 MEAC Tournament Outstanding Performer.

Shabree Roberson: Two-time First Team All-MEAC (2010, 2011)

Desire Waller: Two-time MEAC Player of the Year (2011, 2012); Three-time First Team All-MEAC (2011, 2012, 2013).

Men’s Cross Country All-Time Team