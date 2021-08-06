SC STATE FOOTBALL: First day of practice cut short by stormy weather

South Carolina State's first day of preseason practice was cut short due to inclement weather Friday at O.C. Dawson Stadium.

The Bulldogs, with over 100 players in attendance, managed to participate in 15 sessions before drills were dismissed, with the main focus on offensive and defensive schemes, along with special teams installations.

Bulldog head coach Buddy Pough, who is entering his 20th season at the helm, was very optimistic and excited about this year’s team after a 3-1 finish during the spring.

Nine starters return on defense and seven on offense, including MEAC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year and All-American defensive back Decobie Durant and 2019 MEAC Rookie of the Year quarterback Corey Fields Jr.

South Carolina State was picked first in the Preseason MEAC Football poll among six teams, and nine Bulldogs are on the All-MEAC Preseason Team.

S.C. State will hold Media/Picture Day Saturday, Aug. 14, beginning at 9 a.m. The annual "Meet the Players Day/Fan Fest," hosted by The S.T.A.T.E Club, is set for Saturday, Aug. 21, at noon.

The Bulldogs open the season on the road against SWAC foe Alabama A&M on Saturday, Sept. 4, at Louis Crews Stadium in Huntsville, Alabama, at 7 p.m.