SC STATE FOOTBALL: Durant named to All-America team

South Carolina State defensive back Decobie Durant was selected to The Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Second Team.

All 15 FCS conferences and 60 schools are represented among the 120 All-Americans, who are split into three 40-player teams. Over 80% of the players earned a spot on a previous Stats Perform preseason or postseason All-America squad.

The selections included reigning Walter Payton Award winner Coley Kelley of Southeastern Louisiana, Buck Buchanan Award winner Jordan Lewis of Southern and Jerry Rice Award winner Cameron Ward of UIW. Sam Houston and North Dakota State, the most recent national champions, boasted a team-high six players each.

Durant (Gr., 5-11, 175) a native of Lamar, was previously named Preseason MEAC Defensive Player of the Year as well as earning All-MEAC First Team honors. He spearheads a South Carolina State team that’s picked first in the league poll.

An All-MEAC First Team performer and Boxtorow All-American selection led the team during the spring with four interceptions, eight tackles and five breakups. Currently he is the top NFL prospect returning this season with 81 career tackles, nine interceptions ,20 pass breakups and 20 pass deflects.