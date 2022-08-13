SC STATE FOOTBALL: Despite losing stars, Bulldog defebse expecting to continue tradition

The phrase “It’s not how you start but how you finish” easily describes the 2021 football season of South Carolina State head football coach Buddy Pough and his team.

The Bulldogs began the season 1-3 and didn’t reach the .500 mark (3-3) until SC State’s 13-7 win at Delaware State on Oct. 23. Pough’s team went on to win four of its last five contests to capture the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference title and a berth in the coveted Celebration Bowl, where the Bulldogs handed Coach Deion “Prime” Sanders and heavily favored Jackson State a 31-10 defeat and, thus, brought home the HBCU National Championship trophy.

Looking back

After its slow start, SC State caught fire around the start of the conference competition and the race for the coveted MEAC crown. The league champion would be rewarded with a trip to Atlanta for the Celebration Bowl, a game that pits the MEAC and Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) champions against each other annually in what is usually the nation’s first bowl game. The winner of the six-year-old postseason contest becomes the mythical HBCU national champion.

If SC State were to earn a date with Jackson State at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the Dec. 18, 2021, Celebration Bowl, Pough’s team would have to defeat three of the MEAC’s most competitive teams on the road.

And that’s just what SC State did, with a big assist from its defense.

At Dover, Delaware, the Bulldogs held off Delaware State 13-7 at Dover before earning come-from-behind wins at NC Central in Durham and Norfolk State in Norfolk, Virginia, for an unblemished 5-0 MEAC mark. In each of those contests, the Bulldog defense played big, especially in the fourth quarter, turning away late scoring opportunities by the Hornets, Eagles and Spartans.

“Our defense struggled early on but those guys finally got things going about midseason, around conference time,” Pough said. “I’m really proud of how the defense performed down the stretch when we were battling for the conference championship.

“We had the bulk of our MEAC schedule on the road and had to play at some tough places (Dover, Delaware, Durham, N.C., and Norfolk) in the closing weeks,” Pough said. “But somehow, we got it done behind some great play from our defense in those games.”

That great defense was also instrumental in SC State’s historic win over the Tigers of Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl, the prestigious postseason game that had eluded Pough and the Bulldogs since its inception six years earlier. The Bulldogs limited Sanders’ team to 195 total yards, just 19 on the ground, and forced five turnovers, three of which led to SC State touchdowns in coming away victorious in their first appearance in the prestigious contest.

What's ahead in 2022?

When the 2022 season kicks off, the Bulldogs will field a defense comparable to last year’s as nine of 11 starters from the 2021 team are back.

The Bulldogs will have to find replacements for four key performers from the 2021 defense, among them All-America cornerback Decobie Durant, the 2021 MEAC Defensive Player of the Year and a fourth-round selection by the reigning Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams. Also gone are cornerback Zafir Kelly and linebacker Chad Gilchrist – both All-MEAC performers – along with defensive lineman Darrell Brown.

However, the forecast for another stellar effort from the SC State defense in 2022 is good. Opponents will have to contend with an experienced and talented unit.

“Overall, we think we have a good group returning on defense,” Pough noted. “In fact, I’m excited about our prospects on defense. We played a lot of guys last year and I think the experience they got will be key to how we do.”

Let’s take a look at the 2022 Bulldog defense.

D-line

Defensive end Jeblonski Green (6-2, 275 DE, r-Sr.), the preseason pick for MEAC Defensive Player of the Year, and Joker Patrick Godbolt (6-3, 235, r- Jr.) -- both preseason first-team All-MEAC selections -- spearhead a defensive line with great depth. Both are strong and quick outside rushers capable of getting to the quarterback on a given play.

Holding down the inside positions along the line are Brandon Tucker (6-1, 285 r-Sr.) at tackle and Octaveon Minter (6-2, 275 So.) at nose.

“Both Green and Godbolt have taken on leadership roles and they have gotten a lot of the headlines for their play and preseason honors,” said Coach David Blanchard, Bulldog assistant head coach and defensive line coach. “But Brandon Tucker really emerged as a solid performer for us last season and Minter was a real surprise, starting as a true freshman.”

Naejuan Barber (6-3, 290 So.), who will back up Minter at the nose, leads a solid group of key reserves able to step in and provide quality minutes when called on. The group also includes Jamal McKinney (6-1, 245 r-Fr.), Jared Kirksey (6-2, 258 r-So.), Nathaniel Wilcox (6-1, 242 r-So.), and Zione Meadows (6-1, 236 r-So.).

Freshmen are not often called on to contribute, however, this year could be different, according to Blanchard as Summerville’s Carnell Jones (6-3, 285 Fr.), Micaiah Settles (6-2, 280 Fr.) of Columbia, Ashaad Hall (6-3, 235) of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Tamorye Thompson (6-1, 240 Fr.) of Greensboro, NC, have demonstrated potential.

Linebacker

Despite the loss of Chad Gilchrist, an All-MEAC performer and one of the team leaders in tackles most of his career, the Bulldogs will field a very talented and experienced group at the linebacker position. BJ Davis (6-2, 189 r-Sr.) at the Will LB position and Chris Simmons (5-11, 205 Gr.) at Sam LB, anchor the group, while Aaron Smith (6-2, 218 r-So.) steps into the Mike LB position vacated by Gilchrist.

Backups Adonis Davis (6-0, 200 r-Fr.) and Tyrone Hicks (6-2, 211 r-Jr.) add quality depth at the position, which may also get some contributions from some of the Bulldog younger players, who showed potential in spring drills.

“We expect to see some outstanding production on the field from our linebackers,” said defensive coordinator and linebacker coach Jonathan Saxon. “We lost Chad Gilchrist, a four-year starter, but BJ Davis and Chris Simmons are talented veterans who will spearhead the group. And Aaron Smith has stepped in for Gilchrist and has embraced the role. With him playing beside BJ Davis, things should be exciting.

“We want to be solid, we want to be great,” Saxon said. “We know we have to put the work in to do so and this group has indicated it is willing to do that.”

Secondary

The Bulldog secondary lost both starting cornerbacks – All-American Decobie Durant, the 2021 MEAC Defensive Player of the Year -- and All-MEAC performer Zafir Kelly, but all five players who were in the starting rotation at safety return.

It always hurt to lose players like Durant, who is battling for a spot on the roster of the Rams -- who drafted him in the fourth round -- and Kelly, who may yet get a chance as a free agent in the league.

However, two talented guys who were impact players as reserves last season, have stepped into the shoes of those former Bulldog standouts. With Jamare Benjamin (6-2, 185 r-So.) and Kendall Moultrie (5-11, 185 r-Sr.), who was moved from safety, taking over at the corners, the Bulldogs are not expected to miss a beat. Benjamin started three games last season when Kelly was out and Moultrie has adapted well on the move from safety, which has proved to be an excellent call by the staff. He will also be used in the team’s Nickel Package.

Zion Keith (6-1, 190 Gr.), a Wake Forest transfer, is expected to make an immediate impact as a top reserve and will be the third corner in the Bulldogs’ Nickel package. Michael Brunson (5-10, 170 r-So.) who had to play in some pressure situations last season, is also back. Two newcomers – Jaeon Allen (6-3, 200 Fr.) of Beaufort, and Marquis Bradley (6-2, 195 Fr.) of Gaffney, the 5-A State Champion, are expected to contribute as well. Both have excellent size.

“Anytime you lose two first-team All-MEAC performers (Durant and Kelly), it hurts,” said Bulldog assistant Corey Barlow, who coaches the SC State cornerbacks. “They will be missed. We are certainly proud of Decobie getting drafted by the Rams and all indication is that he will be an integral part of the team’s defense this fall.

“But, we think we will be just fine at the corners. Both Benjamin and Moultrie are seasoned players and I’m pleased at their progress. Moultrie had a super game in the Celebration Bowl and Brunson has shown lots of maturity.”

At the safety position in the SC State secondary, all three players in last year’s starting rotation return. Seniors Jaylen Evans (6-1, 190 Gr.), Jalen Barr (6-0, 190 Gr.), and Duane Nichols (6-0, 210 Gr.) are among the most experienced and talented players on the 2022 defense.

Evans, who turned in perhaps the best game of his career in the Celebration Bowl, leads the pack with great field awareness and overall outstanding ability. Both Barr and Nichols give the position one of strength for SC State.

Expected to play major roles as reserves are Demarkiis Doe (6-3, 183 r-Sr.) and Ridge Ford (5-10, 190 Gr.). Both played some significant minutes in 2021 in the secondary and were also impact players on the SC State special teams.

“We didn’t lose any of our players at the safety position, which will be one of our most seasoned groups this fall,” said defensive assistant Chris Parrott, who coaches the safeties. “It’s a veteran group and we expect them to be locked in and to provide a lot of leadership in the secondary.”

“It all starts with defense, we know that,” noted Pough, whose contract was recently extended. “That’s (defense) kind of been pretty much the expectations around here.”

Next week we will take a look at the Bulldog offense.