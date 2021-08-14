SC STATE FOOTBALL: Defense looking like real strength

As 2021 preseason workouts by the S.C. State Bulldogs rev up, head coach Oliver “Buddy” Pough and his defensive staff reflected on a 2020 fall campaign that never happened due to the COVID-19 virus. The staff was wondering how the unit would survive the loss of the entire starting defensive line from the 8-3, 6-2 MEAC Co-Champion 2019 squad.
The 2020 S.C. State team was solid at linebacker and in the secondary. Experienced veterans manned almost every position. But the Bulldog defensive line -- traditionally competitive and tenacious -- would have all new faces with little experience. This obviously led to some concerns.
However, a first-ever, abbreviated spring schedule and the play of some of the young Bulldog linemen -- among them several true freshmen – assuaged those concerns as the Bulldogs prepare for 2021. In fact, the new-look defensive line, despite its youthfulness and lack of experience, surprised Pough, defensive coordinator Jonathan Saxon and defensive line coach David Blanchard with solid, if not great, play during the spring. And it should pay dividends for the S.C. State defense during the upcoming campaign.
“It looked like we were heading for a train wreck,” Pough joked before the Bulldogs finally launched a spring schedule that began with six games but ultimately ended up being just four. “We were awfully thin on the D-line and I had no idea what we would look like. Neither did any of our other coaches.”
“We didn’t know what to expect from a line that had less experience than any other during my coaching tenure,” said Blanchard, the longest tenured coach on the Bulldog staff with 27 years on the S.C. State sidelines, 19 as defensive line coach. “We were even looking at some offensive linemen to move over to help.”
“We knew it would be a challenge,” Saxon said prior to the 2021 spring campaign. “It had been some time since we were that thin and that young on the D-line.”
But the Bulldogs went on to compile a 3-1 record in the spring, with the only blemish a 31-7 home loss to Alabama A&M, the team Pough’s squad will face in its 2021 opener Sept. 4 at Huntsville, Ala. During the 3-1 campaign, the young D-line held its own, as the Bulldogs earned two wins (home and away) over Delaware State and a third on the road against Alabama State.
The play of the D-line was pivotal as the youthful group battled admirably against opponents’ seasoned offensive lines. The experience the group gained during the four-game spring slate will be invaluable during the 2021 fall campaign.
“We took a big hit on the D-line after 2019,” Blanchard said. “But our young players came out and worked real hard in practice and during our 2021 spring schedule. We made some strides and came away feeling that we would be OK at D-line this fall because of the play of those young guys.”
Darrell Brown (6-2, 265 DT, Jr., FlorenceC) stepped in and demonstrated leadership. Shaheem Haltiwanger (6-3, 255 DE, So., Lexington) also surprised by stepping in to start, while true freshmen Dajon Funderburk (6-2, 315 DT, Fr., Pageland) and Jared Kirksey (6-2, 260 Joker, Fr., Columbia) also earned starting duties. Patrick Godbolt, one of the top players from 2019, missed the spring season but will be back this fall. Two 2021 recruits – Octavion Minter (6-2, 275 NT, Fr. Chester) and Naejuan Barber (6-2, 280 DT, Fr., Columbia) are also expected to be impact players along the D-line.
As previously noted, the Bulldogs are very strong at linebacker and in the secondary.
Chad Gilchrist (6-2, 220 LB, Sr., Johnston), a 2021 preseason, first-team All-MEAC selection, spearheads the linebacking corps. During the 2019 campaign, Gilchrist was 10th on the team in tackles with 30, including 24 solos, seven tackles for loss and two sacks. Expected to join him in the starting rotation are second-team All-MEAC preseason pick BJ Davis (6-2, 190 LB, So., Blair), who earned national Defensive Player of the Week accolades during the spring with a stellar performance (13 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles) in the Bulldogs’ 31-28 win over Delaware State; local product Chris Simmons (5-11, 185 LB, Fr., Orangeburg), also a second-team All-MEAC selection; and 2019 reserve Andre Brown (6-2, 215 LB, Jr., Summerton).
Providing quality depth at linebacker will be Jablonski Green (6-3, 250 LB, So., Timmonsville), a part-time starter and top reserve from 2019, who didn’t play during the 2021 spring schedule but has been solid throughout his career; and Aaron Smith (6-2, 280 LB, Fr., Manning), who has loads of talent.
The Bulldog defensive backs are the most experienced group of the 2021 squad. Decobie Durant (5-11, 175 Sr. LB, Lamar), who has earned a number of preseason accolades, is the catalyst in the secondary. The senior cornerback is a first-team All-MEAC preseason pick and the league’s preseason choice for Defensive Player of the Year. He has also received Box-to-Row and STATS FCS preseason All-America honors. Durant was sixth in tackles on the 2019 Bulldog squad with 35, including 32 unassisted, four tackles for loss and a team-leading three interceptions.
Opposite Durant at the other cornerback position will be Zafir Kelly (6-1, 180 DB, Jr., Columbia), a starter since his freshman campaign. Kelly, who was outstanding during the 2021 spring schedule, should reap postseason honors.
The Bulldog safeties are veterans Duane Nichols (6-0, 210 DB, Jr., Lake View) and Jalen Barr (5-11, 190 DB, So., Lake City). Nichols missed the spring schedule but has been an impact player throughout his Bulldog career. He was second on the team in tackles in 2019 with 46, 33 solos and one interception. Barr, an earlier Citadel transfer, played in nine games in 2019, recording 26 tackles, 20 unassisted, with one pick.
Providing solid reserve duty will be Jaylen Evans (6-1, 180 DB, So., Hartsville), who like Nichols missed the spring schedule but has been a major contributor in the secondary; Demarkis Doe (6-3, 185 DB, So., Williston), Tim Ewing (5011, 180 Db, Jr., Greenwood) and Jamare Benjamin (6-2, 180 DB, Fr., Spartanburg).
“We are excited about what we can do on defense because we have good experience at two positions,” Pough said. “We certainly had some concerns about the D-line, but the way those young guys played during our spring schedule was encouraging. Also, we signed a couple of defensive front guys. We know what we got in our linebacker corps and in the secondary, so I’m excited. … I think we have a chance to be pretty good on defense.”
Bill Hamilton retired as sports information director at S.C. State after nearly four decades in the post. He is a member of the MEAC Hall of Fame and the recipient of numerous other honors for his service to the university and journalism. He reports on S.C. State as a correspondent for The Times and Democrat.