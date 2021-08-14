SC STATE FOOTBALL: Defense looking like real strength

“We didn’t know what to expect from a line that had less experience than any other during my coaching tenure,” said Blanchard, the longest tenured coach on the Bulldog staff with 27 years on the S.C. State sidelines, 19 as defensive line coach. “We were even looking at some offensive linemen to move over to help.”

“We knew it would be a challenge,” Saxon said prior to the 2021 spring campaign. “It had been some time since we were that thin and that young on the D-line.”

But the Bulldogs went on to compile a 3-1 record in the spring, with the only blemish a 31-7 home loss to Alabama A&M, the team Pough’s squad will face in its 2021 opener Sept. 4 at Huntsville, Ala. During the 3-1 campaign, the young D-line held its own, as the Bulldogs earned two wins (home and away) over Delaware State and a third on the road against Alabama State.

The play of the D-line was pivotal as the youthful group battled admirably against opponents’ seasoned offensive lines. The experience the group gained during the four-game spring slate will be invaluable during the 2021 fall campaign.