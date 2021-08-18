SC STATE FOOTBALL: 'Burner' receiver is back after '19 injury

South Carolina State redshirt senior Will Vereen caught a pass early in the Bulldogs intrasquad scrimmage Saturday at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium.

The catch was significant because it was the first time Vereen has seen live action since an ACL injury ended his season in 2019.

"It feels really good to be back on the field," Vereen said following the scrimmage. "I'm taking it day by day and trying to remain positive."

Head coach Buddy Pough said Vereen is coming along nicely, and should be a weapon for the offense this season.

"He's a burner, a guy with straight-ahead speed," Pough said. "He can make something happen fast for us. I'm happy he was able to get the extra year back due to the COVID-19 rule. He's an older guy that we can depend on."

As a junior, Vereen appeared in six games for the Bulldogs. He caught 20 passes for 319 yards and two touchdowns prior to the injury. He also averaged nearly 20 yards per kickoff return.

Vereen appeared in 11 games as a sophomore. He caught 15 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown.

SCSU wide receivers coach Steve Bird said Vereen has done everything right to get back on the field.